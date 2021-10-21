Many disgruntled folks have claimed that the American Dream has died, whether that be due to politics or the shift of mindsets. Then others mutter that it never even existed, that the system was never created for average people to touch the riches that live at the top.
Yet, the American Dream has a history of becoming the saving grace for some that have survived some of the worst of times. The great crash of the stock market in 1929. The Great Depression that followed. It must have seemed like the end was near with every year that passed. They once had it all – the cars, the clothes, the life. Then, in a heartbeat, it was taken away.
But it was during that time that the term “American Dream” was coined. It was writer and historian James Truslow Adams who created it in his 1931 book "Epic of America." During what seemed like some of the darkest years, Adams defined the America Dream as “the dream of a land in which life should be better and richer and fuller for everyone, with opportunity for each according to ability or achievement.”
A good, fulfilling life is something everyone should have the opportunity to pursue – a human right in some sense of the matter.
Yet in 2015, a study conducted by Harvard’s Institute of Politics found that nearly half (48 percent) of young adults (aged 18 to 29) believed that the American Dream was dead. Sure, 49 percent believed that it was still alive, but it seems to be something that many folks are no longer believing in.
Within my circles, people tend to get frustrated that they can’t seem to get ahead in life. Even young adults with their entire life ahead of them are planning their retirement or investing what money they have into stocks so that the dream might not look so bland.
But I don’t think that reaching the top or having the finest things is what the American Dream is even about. Instead, it’s about opportunity for everyone. Not the opportunity to be the richest man in the world, but the opportunity and chance to live a fulfilling life despite circumstances or discrimination. Or at least that’s the ideal situation.
Adams went on to say that “it is not a dream of motor cars and high wages merely, but a dream of social order in which each man and each woman shall be able to attain to the fullest stature of which they see possible.”
So, some might believe that the dream is still dead. Or others could be living in their own American Dream.
But has it ever really existed for anyone?
Maybe. Maybe not. But it is something that we shouldn’t stop striving for. Not only for our own being, but for others to have the chance to live the most fulfilling life that they can. A chance for others to dream, no matter who they are. The real American Dream.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.