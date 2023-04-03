On March 27, I learned of another massacre in a grade school in Nashville, Tennessee. Why is this happening? There are two reasons. The first is the lack of religion because it has been taken out of our school systems, and the young adult no longer has something to base their beliefs on.
When I grew up, if I had committed an offense I knew I would have been judged by God and Jesus. That’s what’s missing. The second problem is videos on the internet, because the minds of the young adults can be mentally affected making them believe they are living in a different world and not the real world. Maturity brings with it reality and this is what is missing. Life is a training ground, and as we age, our outlook changes.
Change must come from the family unit, because on a daily basis, the young adult could see the truth. Religion must be brought back into the picture and at evening meals, prayers should be said by one family member before the evening meal. It should be done on a daily basis. Thus the young adult would have to make up his/her own prayer, recite it and from this, comes a learning experience. General, frank discussions should also take place; another positive learning experience.
The cell phone is also a problem because young adults discuss problems and believe their actions are taking place in real time, but in most cases, it’s not real life. The use of cell phones should be restricted until an age is reached that the young adult can understand real life issues. The adult must play a critical role, because their life experiences are the key to helping the young adult understand the real world. In other words, the young adult must learn the difference between right and wrong. It doesn’t get much clearer than this.
Robert Morgan
Daniels
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.