Vaccines are rolling out. Restrictions are being lifted. Restaurants are filling up again – well, kind of.
Signs are posted on doors begging for help. It’s online. In person. Managers are begging for help. Yet, it seems as though no one is rushing to sign up for those jobs. It isn’t just corporate, either. According to Insider, 42 percent of small business owners said they had job openings that they couldn’t fill.
From stimulus checks to unemployment, it isn’t hard to see why this might be happening. Sure, the money will run out eventually, but it could have given some people a better idea of what they want for their future.
At the same time, a person waiting tables could potentially make more money at Target, Walmart, Kroger or even Amazon. It depends, but employees there tend to not make less than $11 an hour. Meanwhile, a server at a restaurant is lucky to make $3 an hour. Sure, that’s not counting tips, but fewer people are eating at restaurants right now. (Far fewer than in a pre-Covid world.) So, with fewer people coming inside to eat and tip, there’s less stable money to go around. After having to struggle for tips for so long, the stability of working somewhere else like Target or Amazon sounds better and better.
Then, here comes a verse that has become infamous. Nearly everyone has heard the age-old advice of “if they don’t like living off tips, they should leave.” Then when they do leave, some people act confused as if they hadn’t been preaching the message the entire time. Must have been someone else saying that. Yes, those servers realized waiting tables wasn’t the end-all, be-all, so they left, just as it had been suggested to them. What an uproar it’s causing.
Recently, there have been protests from McDonald’s and Chipotle employees asking for better working conditions and wages. ABC News reported that Chipotle is being sued by the City of New York for violating a law that requires chains to give employees stable schedules. The suit was filed at the end of April. There have been nearly 600,000 violations. Yet, that’s just what has come to light.
We all know what hides under the rug. Whether corporate listens or they don’t, it’s still an interesting thing to witness. It’s the modern labor movement for the nation. Though the middle of a pandemic is a weird time, it’s nice to see people using their voices.
Obviously, it would be great if small businesses weren’t affected by this. For the most part, it looks like corporate, but it would be ignorant to believe that this movement isn’t hurting small business employees, too.
But where do we go from here? Whom do we cheer for? The people. The ones who own these small businesses and those who work for their family. Big corporations aren’t losing anything. To them, everyone is replaceable. So, why not work for someone who cares, even just a little?
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.