After months of debate in Washington, President Biden has delivered the first half of his promised infrastructure plan to rebuild the country and help states like West Virginia. For hardworking men and women like myself, this crucial first step is cause to celebrate.
By delivering $1.2 trillion in infrastructure spending, with over $6 billion earmarked for West Virginia, we can look forward to thousands of new jobs being created, particularly in sectors like mining that rely on large-scale construction and infrastructure projects to survive.
I know I speak for my fellow union members when I congratulate and thank West Virginia’s U.S. senators, Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, for helping to push this legislation across the finish line.
But the battle is only half over. While it is critically important to modernize our roads and bridges and expand our airports, address clean water concerns, close the digital divide for our children and workforce, and rebuild our communities, we cannot lose sight of the total amount of investment West Virginia has earned from the federal government thanks to decades of sacrificing for the benefit of the entire country.
West Virginia families are struggling with childcare, home health care and education costs, increasing prescription medication prices, and other essential services.
In order for the first infrastructure bill to have the greatest possible impact on West Virginia families, we also must address two other immediate concerns: reducing the potential inflation caused by this historic federal investment and the still outstanding social supports desperately needed by families in our state.
Luckily, we can address both these concerns in one fell swoop in the form of the Build Back Better Act and the inclusion of the Billionaire Income Tax.
By extending the child tax credit and providing paid family leave as found in the Build Back Better Act, new parents will be able to offset the tremendous costs of raising a child while also ensuring they can return to work when they are ready, spurring economic growth and actively combating inflation.
For my family, like thousands of other working families across the state, the prospect of lowering the cost of essential services like childcare, education, prescription drugs and health care is a lifeline that is long overdue.
And, just like in my household, our nation must have a plan for how to pay for these essential services. The prevailing solution advanced by everyone from President Biden to Sen. Joe Manchin is that the ultra-wealthy must begin to pay their fair share in taxes. It’s why the Billionaire Income Tax is needed to enable the United States to create more good-paying union jobs.
Over the course of the pandemic, which took the lives of so many essential front-line workers and decimated the finances of millions of households across the country, billionaires’ wealth increased dramatically. The 750 richest Americans saw their fortunes increase over $2.1 trillion over the same period. Not one of these billionaires lives in West Virginia.
If our hardest working men and women can sacrifice so much to ensure the health of our economy and the stability of our nation, then surely billionaires can fulfill their patriotic duty and pay back into a system that has allowed them to prosper so significantly.
What’s more, by asking billionaires to start paying taxes on par with the wealth they have accumulated, everyday Americans like my fellow union members will be reminded that we do, in fact, live in a democratic society, where everyone plays by the same rules and has the chance to get ahead while ensuring the health and dignity of those around us.
All in all, the Billionaire Income Tax would raise over $550 billion over a 10-year period – funding that will go directly towards creating jobs and lowering the cost of the essential services found in the Build Back Better Act. It makes sure the legislation is fully paid for.
We all know that the American people, and particularly the hardworking families in West Virginia, are counting on this once-in-a generation opportunity to lift up working people. My hope is that Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelly Moore Capito know this, too.
— Brian Stanley is business manager and secretary-treasurer of The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, District 53 in West Virginia.