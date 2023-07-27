J.B. McCuskey, the two-term state auditor, showed this past week just how vain and self-absorbed many adherents of West Virginia’s political class can be when he dropped out of the race for the GOP nomination for governor to seek a lesser prize, the attorney general’s job.
“I was surrounded by candidates who were going to have significantly more resources than I did,” McCuskey told MetroNews’ “Talkline.”
Well, that’s one way to put it. Here’s another. McCuskey was playing a losing poker hand so he throws in his cards, picks up what few chits he has and heads to another table where he thinks he can draw an inside flush. It smacks of desperation by a political bureaucrat addicted to the taxpayer- funded paycheck of a cushy government office.
McCuskey is a former delegate from Kanawha County who was elected state auditor in the red wave of 2016. He says he believes in filling no more than two terms in any elected office, which should never ever be confused with supporting term limits as he tries to jump from one lily pad to another in this small pond of West Virginia. It is hard to fathom how an honest candidate can one day be espousing his worthiness as governor and then, the very next, saying, no, it’s the attorney general’s job that he aspires to.
Thumbs down for this amateur maneuver – and to our calculating state auditor.
---
A big thumbs up to the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration for proposing a rule that would cut the current limit for silica exposure by half — a major victory for safety advocates and for our miners. Now, our Congressional delegation – one and all – needs to get behind this to stand with all of those going into the mines even after years of broken promises and delays on making their jobs safer.
The rule, according to The Associated Press and published in the Federal Register this month, cuts the permissible exposure limit for silica dust from 100 to 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air for an 8-hour shift in coal, metal and nonmetal mines. The proposal is in line with exposure levels imposed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration on construction and other non-mining industries. And it’s the standard the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was recommending as far back as 1974.
Inaction on this for nearly half a century has contributed to the premature deaths of thousands of miners from pneumoconiosis, aka “black lung.” The problem has grown more acute in recent years, especially down here in coal country where the seams are thin, now. As such, miners have to dig through more layers of rock to get to less accessible coal, generating deadly silica dust in the process.
If you stand with miners, you stand with adoption of this rule.
---
Thumbs up to organizers of the 17th annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Run, a poker run to honor the memory of Lindsey Raines, a 2004 Greenbrier West High School graduate and avid motorcycle rider who died of a brain aneurism at the age of 19 on Dec. 12, 2006.
Riders in western Greenbrier County will rev it up again this year on Sept. 9 and add to an impressive total of more than $250,000 raised in support of scholarships that go to graduating seniors at Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail, Greenbrier East, Pocahontas and James Monroe high schools.
---
Before they leave the National Jamboree 2023 at the Summit Bechtel Reserve today, we want to give two thumbs up to the 15,000 Scouts from all across the country who came to our little corner of the world and – for their public service project – created more than 5,000 flood buckets to aid victims of such future events here in the Mountain State.
The buckets contain cleaning kits consisting of 15 items ranging from rubber gloves and scrub brushes to scouring pads and towels. The completed kits, valued at $375,000 according to a press release by the Boy Scouts of America, were packed tightly into five-gallon buckets and will be wrapped and transported to a warehouse and then distributed as needed throughout West Virginia as “first aid” resources.
There, feel a little better about the future?
---
We have much to be thankful for here in Central Appalachia, not the least of which is the generosity of strangers who come into the rural recesses of the coalfields and put in a couple weeks of hard labor, sprucing up some dilapidated properties and demolishing others.
Such is the case with Praying Pelican Missions team members who went about their work across Wyoming County recently.
Ranging in age from 15 to 60, team members take the work seriously as they do their commitment to their faith and the opportunity to serve.
We thank them and give them two thumbs up.
---
– By J. Damon Cain, editor of The Register-Herald
