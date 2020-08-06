For almost a year, I have felt the worst pain in my life. It was the kind of pain that no one can hide from. There is no fort to snuggle into, no comfort, no walls to sneak behind. It’s the kind that makes the belly do cartwheels and the brain question everything. But I’ve realized that no human can live without it – despite how excruciating it seems.
I’m talking about vulnerability. My vulnerability.
It’s the little spark that lights when the need to apologize, admit wrongs, or even say “I love you” comes around. It hurts. It picks out my pride with a plastic fork and forces me to open up, allowing all to see my faults and tenderness. No more masks, no more pretending.
On the flip side, I admire those who aren’t afraid to become sympathetic and warm to just openly inform the world of their downfalls. A study by the University of Mannheim in Germany found that many commend those who are more vulnerable. But when it comes to acting vulnerable ourselves, researchers found that we aren’t too fond of it. And they are right. I like the comfort of praising from a distance. It feels a little more guarded, safer.
But this year, there were no more corners to hide behind and watch.
It started out with a boy, then dates and finally dating. At first, my plans were to keep him as a friend – not too close, not too distant. Then a few months went by and I changed my mind, mostly because my plans were a tad unrealistic.
Sure, we were 20-somethings, but I had no idea how to be open. Honestly, I didn’t think I had to. I thought all I had to do was sit around a picnic basket and small talk about the weather and then head home. Turns out, forming a relationship takes a lot more than that.
Soon enough, he knew the mood swings, the flaws, the true, messy me. It was something I never wanted. It felt like those times when I would get hurt from playing outside and have to run in to tell my mom, not knowing the reaction I’d get. Shame? Love?
It’s scary. If the relationship doesn’t work out, a stranger will know all the secrets. But even if, is it worth it?
Vulnerability is one of the only things that actually bonds people. It’s the only thing that molds true friendships. It’s the one thing that humans cannot live without.
I call it a pain. Partly because I’m dramatic, and the other half because it takes guts to do. It’s been a year and I’m still working on it. I still have to get out and not hide. But I’ve learned that being vulnerable isn’t a soft, weak attribute. It’s a power.
And I’m working on getting it.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.