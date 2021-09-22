There is only one group of people that the Freedom to Vote Act doesn’t benefit, and it’s elites who are perfectly fine with the status quo.
Let’s be clear: the overwhelming majority of West Virginians are not fine with the status quo, which is a government that works really well for corporations and billionaires, but not so well for working people. The Freedom To Vote Act would help change that by reducing the role of money in politics, and making it much easier for working people to vote. These changes, implemented through reforms such as forcing the disclosure of secret election spending, tougher rules limiting PAC and SuperPAC spending, automatic and same day voter registration, and making Election Day a federal holiday, are absolutely necessary in making our democracy functional and accountable.
With all due respect, our Secretary of State sounds scared that the status quo may be about to change. West Virginians need the Freedom To Vote Act, and I commend Senator Manchin’s leadership in crafting this bill. He has always been a champion for working people in West Virginia. Senator Capito and Mac Warner should get on board.
Caitlin Fulp
Morgantown