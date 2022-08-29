It may be just me, or might you also agree that large swathes of the Republican Party appear to have given up on democracy when elections don’t go their way? And surely this is dangerous to our republic.
Is it just me, or would you also agree that Donald Trump and his allies apparently believe the ends justify the means no matter what? On January 6, 2021, our country witnessed Trump’s violent attempt to steal the 2020 election. As the January 6th committee has shown, Trump and mob rule go together when it serves his ends.
And isn’t it just like Donald Trump to portray himself as a victim regarding the FBI search for missing government records at his Mar-a-Lago home? If ever someone had a legitimate grievance about how unfair life has been to him, it’s surely not our former president.
Surely, it’s not just me that believes something must be done about this: let us all vote in November’s election, and more particularly, please consider voting Democratic up and down the ballot. That’s the needed ticket.
Reg Regis
Wayne, PA
