I
remember sitting in my high school civil class four years ago, engaged in a conversation about our newly elected president, Donald Trump. Most of my friends got to vote, but I was still a half a year away from being allowed to cast a ballot. I was annoyed.
Finally, I got to vote this year. I was still annoyed that I had to wait this long to have those choices. Though I rolled my eyes a lot, I looked at a sample ballot, made my picks and hit the road to the courthouse to early vote. It was my mom and I; it was a date.
Voting, politics, government – they’ve all been topics of conversation that I grew up around my entire life. Heck, I was even that annoying friend in school who liked to talk about it. Even before I was legally allowed to vote, I knew how to – and I knew how to talk a lot about it.
But this election, I realized how lucky and privileged I was to be taught these things.
This election, I’ve seen old friends from my hometown asking voting questions: How do I find out where I vote? Is voting open? What’s 270 have to do with anything? My social media were flooded with questions like these, and it wasn’t just the young.
I used to wonder why many didn’t vote, but now I understand. Some didn’t know how. I feel sorry for them. I feel sorry that they graduated from high school and were expected to live the rest of their lives like an adult, but never were taught how to vote. I feel bad that it didn’t seem like a priority, though they were American citizens and had every right to vote. I feel sorry that in my classes and home life, we always talked about it. I feel horrible for assuming that everyone knew how.
These people weren’t supposed to walk out into the real world and learn everything for themselves. They weren’t supposed to have to ask questions about how to go about using their right to vote. They were supposed to already know and understand the power they have in voting once they were given the keys to the real world. So why did some have to teach themselves?
How is that acceptable?
It still angers me that some people were never taught how to vote. Honestly, I don’t think I’ll get over it for a while. Still, maybe they were taught, but they just forgot? Maybe they missed that day of class? I don’t know. For me, it wasn’t just taught in one day – it was almost like learning a skill. There was no way we could forget. So, why were we treated differently?
I know that some of these newly minted voters are trying to break generational poverty and addiction. I know that I’m proud of them but upset that they were never taught how to vote. I know that some of their opinions and votes are what’s needed to be heard.
Maybe they weren’t taught the lesson on voting, but it means a lot that they’re trying to have someone hear their voice now through the simple yet important act of casting a vote.
Good for them.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.