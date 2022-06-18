Having heard reports and testimony from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, it is fair to consider if those occupying and working at the highest levels of our representative government were not involved in – at the very least – seditious conspiracy. Or, possibly, treason.
We should not dismiss either charge because, first and foremost, no person – none – is above the law. And second, democracy was nearly overturned that day by what now appears to have been a well-coordinated attack involving hate groups, members of Congress and Donald Trump, the president of the United States at the time.
And while it is easy at this juncture to focus on the big fish – Trump and his school – we should not let escape from view domestic terrorists, members of far right-wing, white nationalist organizations, and not just those who answered the former president’s call to gather in D.C. and serve as his de facto militia in an attempt to overthrow our government.
No, the cretins come in many stripes and they are on the prowl, have been these past several years, stirring up trouble at statehouses all across our country. Law enforcement, led by our Justice Department, should be keeping a close eye on their movements.
Just this past week, police in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, arrested more than 30 suspected white nationalists crammed in the back of a U-Haul headed toward a small town’s Pride festival. Police had received a 911 call where someone described seeing a “little army” at a local hotel. The group, according to police, appeared to be affiliated with Patriot Front, which formed following the deadly Unite the Right rally in Virginia in 2017.
Make no mistake, they were there for terrorist intent to threaten, to intimidate, to deny civil rights and to create a broad psychological impact, as U.S. Code reads, to “coerce a civilian population.”
In 2020, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced the arrests of 13 men suspected of orchestrating a domestic terror plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, and otherwise using violence to overthrow that state’s government.
In 2021, the Southern Poverty Law Center tracked 773 hate groups across the United States, six of them here in West Virginia espousing repugnant white nationalist, neo-confederate and anti-LGBTQ views.
The Justice Department, for its part, has taken note of groups that gathered at the Capitol – as well it should.
The former leader of the far-right Proud Boys and four members of the group were recently charged with seditious conspiracy in relation to the deadly riot at the Capitol.
And before them, 11 members of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia were indicted in January on seditious conspiracy charges for their role in the attack.
These grous are only too eager to respond to the sound and fury of authoritarian rule, of despots and tyrants desperate to hang on to power – because they cannot stand the notion that democracy promises freedoms for all to enjoy – equally.
And that, in a nutshell, is why we cannot go easy on anyone who attempts to overthrow our government and deny equal rights for all, and why now, more than ever, we must be all the more vigilant.
Trouble is on the loose and it must be confronted.