Having been a nurse at the Beckley Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) for over 20 years, I know firsthand what kind of medical care veterans need and deserve. Unfortunately, VA medical facilities around the nation, including mine, are significantly understaffed, undermining the VA’s ability to deliver quality care to our nation’s heroes.
A recent report by the VA’s own Office of Inspector General (OIG) indicates that there are “severe occupational staffing shortages” at Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities, which have increased by 22 percent in the last year. But this issue isn’t new.
I’m now retired and also a local president with the American Federation of Government Employees National VA Council, the largest federal employee union, representing 283,000 workers in the Department of Veterans Affairs, a third of whom are veterans. I know the toll understaffing has on veterans and the employees who care for them.
Our facility was once slated for closure because of the recommendations put forth by VA Secretary Denis McDonough to the unconfirmed Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission. My union worked tirelessly to ensure politicians didn’t vote to confirm the commission because it would have closed dozens of VA facilities, pushing veterans into for-profit, privatized care.
However, the large number of unfilled positions remains a major concern, and there is reason to think that management at the Beckley VAMC and other facilities around the country might still be carrying out the discredited recommendations.
In a recent interview, Beckley’s facility director told local news that the Covid-19 pandemic had no bearing on staffing at the medical center, which is true only in the sense that our staffing issues started before the pandemic. But what he failed to address was the current state of our staffing. According to the VA’s own data, currently, we are understaffed by 112 positions, almost half of which are nurses and the remaining being a combination of social workers, medical support, health system specialists, custodial staff and more.
Under the current management, our facility created a Covid ward to deal with the anticipated influx of patients; unfortunately, the ward was never opened because we didn’t have the staff to operate it. Instead, Covid patients were put into acute care with other patients.
The staffing issue at Beckley is dire because most vacant positions are providers like doctors and nurses. The emergency department is critically low-staffed, only having three department doctors to care for all veterans. If one of the three doctors has to miss work for any reason, all of those services will shut down for that duration since two doctors cannot cover all units 24/7. Without an emergency room, there isn’t an operating room, intensive care unit or in-patient unit.
Leaders within our medical center seem to be intentionally dragging their feet on the hiring process. Some positions, which have been vacant for years, including nurses, dentists, orthopedics and urologists, are not even listed on job boards. The interview and selection process currently takes about six months because the applicant first has to go through the Resource Management Board, which can take months to get approved, then the application goes to human resources for another couple of months. To efficiently serve our veterans, our facility needs a more streamlined hiring process.
Few would disagree that the veterans the Beckley VAMC serves are one of our most valuable resources as a community. We should back up this belief by ensuring that filling vacancies is a priority for the VA. Given the specialized care we give, our veterans cannot afford to lose their medical center. Proper staffing means proper care, and that’s what our veterans deserve.
— Melissa Miklos of Glen Jean is a retired LPN and current AFGE Local 2198 president.
