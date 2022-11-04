Editor’s note: This is a rebuttal to the Oct. 8 Op-Ed “Veterans Deserve Better. Staffing at Beckley VAMC needs attention” by Melissa Miklos, a retired LPN and current Local 2198 president.
---
Beckley Veterans Administration Medical Center (VAMC) currently has a facility 10 percent staff vacancy rate. Nationwide the VA employee vacancy rate is 18.7 percent. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), hospital employment is down 95,600 employees from February 2020.
Beckley VAMC is focused on delivering safe and high-quality care to our Veteran patients. Guidelines for nursing staff are following a staffing methodology process that provides consistent staffing standards using a methodical and evidence-based approach.
Analysis and periodic review of average daily patient census and direct hours per patient day (HPPD) are used to evaluate any needed staffing adjustments. Quality care is always provided in both the inpatient and outpatient settings.
The Beckley VAMC has numerous construction projects in various phases of design and contract bidding over the next five years. The goal of the new construction is to upgrade the facilities that serve veterans and enhance the new services we are planning to offer. With the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act that went into effect Sept. 2022, there is the potential to sustain and increase the number of veteran enrollees at Beckley VAMC and allow for additional veterans to apply and take advantage of services offered for which they now qualify. Veterans are encouraged to inquire about the enrollment guidelines and complete the enrollment process, even it they were found ineligible previously.
The Covid outbreak affected the delivery of patient care across the nation. The delivery of care and how services were provided at Beckley VAMC were enhanced with the use of more and varied Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) becoming a routine precaution for veterans and staff. In anticipation of a community Covid-19 surge, Beckley VAMC implemented a Covid-19 unit although the facility did not experience an influx of Covid-19 veterans during the Covid-19 surge. Veterans who were hospitalized with Covid-19 were separated and segregated from other veterans to avoid Covid-19 transmission.
Emergency Department renovations were finished in January 2020.
“The department has gone through an extensive, multi-phase renovation to bring veterans in southern West Virginia state-of-the-art care.
The $3 million renovation includes a new and updated patient check-in that enhances patient privacy, a more spacious waiting room and new conveniently located restrooms. The renovation has also grown the capacity of this department from six to 11 beds to decrease the wait times for veterans with emergent needs. There is also a dedicated women’s exam room to provide specialized, private care for women veterans.
To further improve the wait times, the renovation also included the creation of a Fast Track care option within the Emergency Department to address minor emergencies such as small burns and lacerations, ear infections, cold and flu symptoms, sore throats, toothaches and sprains.”
The Emergency Department has had and continues to have a full staff of providers for round-the-clock services. There is absolutely no threat that the ED will be closed, as it is vital to the community.
As with most government agencies, the process of onboarding new employees is time-consuming and tedious. Current efforts across government agencies identify recruitment and retention of new and existing employees as vital. The interview process is designed to be objective and fair. Applicants are considered based on their applications and resumes.
The aim of the Human Resources Department is to refer only the most highly qualified for any vacancies. The hope is that applicants who choose the Beckley VAMC as an employer will establish a career of longevity. The Resource Management Board (RMB) is a facility review council that reviews and considers vice and new position requests. The hiring process is being evaluated and reviewed at a national level as one of the Veterans Health Administration’s priorities in fiscal year 23.
When veterans need specialized care that is not available at the Beckley VAMC, they are referred to community resources through the Care in the Community program. The providers who serve veterans through this means have been credentialed by a national health care agency and provide quality services to Veterans. The goal is that over time, Beckley VAMC can recruit additional specialists to come to the Beckley VAMC, and fewer veterans will have to rely on receiving their care in the community.
We value veterans and choose to serve them with the highest-quality care available.
