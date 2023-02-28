I have no doubt, none whatsoever, that extreme right-wing purveyors of white boy grievances and The Big Lie, a constituency that commands a majority of the Republican Party, folks who may have tiki torches stashed away in their closets or out in the garage just in case an antisemitic protest march breaks out, couldn’t care less that Rupert Murdoch, chairman of the conservative media empire that owns Fox News, acknowledged in a deposition that several hosts for his networks promoted the broken narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Trump.
Murdoch said he could have stopped them but didn’t.
And that was just on Monday.
I am guessing that the Trumpiest Trumpers, the hard-boiled true believers, the hopelessly lost, are simply sticking their fingers in their ears, singing “la la la la la ... I cannot hear you” and going about their lives happily ignorant of the truth because, well, in this case, the truth is a stake driven through the heart of what they believe. And that hurts.
Murdock was giving testimony in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox – that’s a lot of hurt, by the way – suing for defamation in a case that poses significant financial and reputational risk, whatever reputation remains, for the country’s most-watched cable news network.
Fox, you see, had allowed its star hosts to report various allegations about Dominion, rumors stated and repeated by guests wearing tinfoil hats like the discredited and deeply disturbed Sidney Powell and her sidekick, the greatly diminished Rudolph W. Giuliani, stories that said Dominion’s voting machines – I am not making this up – could run an algorithm that switched votes from one candidate to another, and that the company was founded in Venezuela to help that country’s longtime leader, Hugo Chávez, fix elections.
I kid you not. That is exactly how desperate their storytelling had become. And the Fox crowd was lapping it up.
Yep, Murdoch, the top dog, acknowledged that his TV personalities – presidential mouthpieces Jeanine Pirro, Lou Dobbs and Maria Bartiromo – knew the truth but carried the, um, torch nonetheless, all for a reckless pursuit of ratings and profit and, no doubt, for adoring reviews from the grifter in chief.
Oh, yes. Sean Hannity, the former president’s favorite pool boy supplicant, was “privately disgusted” with former President Trump’s actions following his loss in the 2020 election, Murdoch said. Yet, the little man showed steadfast support for Trump on air.
Your towel, sir.
In short – and I am happy to break it to all loyal Fox watchers – those TV personalities were knowingly lying to you, straight-faced, without a hint of remorse, without a scent of irony. You were being used. They were filling your head with false information, turning your critical thinking to mush, all in hopes of keeping you in the fold, boosting their ratings and contributing real dollars to the president’s legal defense fund, er, I mean, his reelection campaign.
But don’t take my word for it.
Newly disclosed messages and testimony from the likes of Tucker Carlson, Hannity and Laura Ingraham revealed that they privately expressed disbelief about President Donald J. Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
Did they tell you that? No. No, they did not.
They lied.
Every night.
Every show.
Every segment.
At every turn.
Now that you know, how does that feel?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.