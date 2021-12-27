I have a suggestion for the national Democrats in terms of how they can be fiscally responsible and pay for the “Build Back Better” proposal without adding one cent to the national debt and the federal budget deficit. Have the Congress pass Donald Trump’s 1999 proposal to institute a new “National Wealth Tax” of 14.25 percent on all individuals with a net-wealth and net-worth of $10 million and higher. That would generate more than enough new revenue to pay for it.
Yes, he really did make that proposal. Just look it up. The opinion editor of “USA Today” loved it. So do I. I think it is the best idea that he ever had.
Stewart Epstein
Rochester, NY