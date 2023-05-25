West Virginia University has begun a review of all programs to see which are needed to meet students’ needs and demands and which could be discontinued. It’s part of an effort to trim or eliminate a projected $45 million budget deficit for the coming year.
The good years of higher education are coming to a close.
Last week, the WVU Board of Governors adopted a plan to review certain policies after receiving public comment. It was a necessary step to ensure that the cuts that could be coming can withstand challenges in court. The real decisions on cuts won’t be made until later this year, assuming there will be any.
As reported by WV MetroNews, WVU’s budget deficit could grow to $75 million over the next few years if enrollment declines as projected and costs aren’t contained. The university’s administration is considering several steps to manage costs, including cutting some programs and asking some employees to work fewer hours.
For decades, state-supported institutions of higher education have been largely immune from the kinds of austerity that have been the norm in private enterprises. Their customers — students — could always borrow more money to pay the ever-increasing costs of tuition, textbooks and other necessities of college life. But that trend had to end sometime. There came a point when prospective students asked themselves if higher education was worth the price they were asked to pay.
More of them have decided it’s not. Couple that with the expected decrease in the number of young adults graduating from high school before the end of this decade, and something has to give.
While that was going on, there were other pressures on schools. Every government regulation or accrediting agency directive requires more administrators to enforce compliance. Simultaneously, universities were nudged to make a difference in economic development, diversity initiatives and other matters. As worthy as those may have been, they took time and resources away from the schools’ basic function of education.
What’s at stake here is a struggle for the soul of institutions of higher education. As WVU, Marshall and other schools adapt to their new financial realities, their first priority must be education. All else must be considered luxuries.
