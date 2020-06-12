Among major upcoming events, three deserve special focus as we reflect on the chaos currently taking place on many fronts in the U.S.
One is June 20, West Virginia Day. There are many articles about the history of this day, but several key factors need to be noted. Abraham Lincoln permitted West Virginia to become a state after the state of Virginia left the Union to join the Confederacy. Officially, West Virginia was among those states that respected the right of African Americans as having equal opportunity for life, liberty and justice.
The second is Juneteenth. This is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. It was on June 19, 1865, that Union soldiers arrived in Texas with the news that the Civil War was over and that slavery had ended with Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.
While not addressing the economic question of slave labor, the proclamation did declare slave ownership as illegal.
We know that legislation and decrees are one thing, but theory with practice does not necessarily follow. Lynchings, murders and other activities that led to the passage of the Civil Rights Act are well documented. The Legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (assassinated April 4, 1968), Malcolm X (assassinated Feb. 21, 1965) and other leaders in the struggle for equality are observed in many ways. More recently, Tony McDade, Sean Reed, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery have joined those who have paid the ultimate price.
That leads one to the third date. It is the commemoration of the Poor People’s Campaign, led this time by Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II from North Carolina. It will occur in Washington, D.C., also on June 20 and is expected to involve a huge number of people in person and via digital and social media.
The timing is both historically significant and currently relevant due to the demonstrations against inequality, systematic racism, ecological devastation and militarism throughout the nation and the impact of the pandemic on poor people. The event draws upon the unfinished work of Dr. King’s 1967-68 initiative, as revealed by Rev. Barber when he addressed a huge crowd on March 27, 2018, at the Teamsters Local #175 Hall in South Charleston, W.Va.
The Poor People’s Campaign will especially focus on the economic impact of national developments on low-income people.
The Economic Policy Institute notes that corporate CEOs enjoyed record earning last year. Their average annual earnings were $17.2 million each, far exceeding any amount imaginable for a minimum wage worker. Professor Ellora Delenoncourt, an incoming economist at the University of California- Berkeley, also noted in the Wall Street Journal that blacks “headed into the crisis extremely vulnerable. Then jobs also left them more exposed to the coronavirus. Black and Latino workers have the lowest working-from-home rates and are more likely to work in industries considered essential. Inequality is a co-morbidity in the Covid-19 pandemic,” she concluded.
Many may wonder why people might destroy their own communities. Most likely, the reason is a combination of built-up anger and historic frustration. For those who have no vehicle or are trapped in other ways within a defined area, the perceived economic power structure is in their immediate neighborhood. The result has unfortunate consequences but is an understandable outcome of class warfare when people feel that there is nothing to lose.
The Poor People’s Campaign Assembly and Moral March in Washington on West Virginia Day represents a wake-up call for a new awakening that must occur. If America is to survive as a nation for the 21st century and beyond, it needs to be a nation united, not divided, and have dedicated leadership that makes this happen.
— Dr. John P. David is director of the Southern Appalachian Labor School.