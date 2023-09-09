Christian community, our rights, our freedoms, our morality are under attack by groups such as the Freedom for Religion Foundation. The church has become a sleeping giant! Time to wake up before we are completely saturated with this antichrist agenda being promoted all across this nation.
Our first amendment rights are protected to exercise the freedom of religion, not to be free from religion as so many of these leftist groups are claiming. The church, those who call themselves followers of Jesus Christ, had better start speaking out in great numbers before we are overrun with the far left agenda.
They want God taken out of ALL arenas. Christians are the ones being attacked, because we are hated by all who deny Christ just as Jesus said we would be. What will this nation become? A nation no longer under God? We are too silent and are not standing up for what we Christians say we believe and say we stand for!
Thank God there are a few Christians who are willing to stand for truth, who are not willing to buckle under the now aggressive left. They now are calling themselves the WOKE (willingly overlooking known evil) generation. Our current U.S. President has and is promoting every evil from funding Planned Parenthood, which murders thousands of unborn babies each year, to taking away Christian's rights of conscience to not support the homosexual lifestyle which is open sin according to the Bible, allowing florists, bakers, photographers, county clerks, and the list goes on to be sued, lose their business or even be put in jail because each refuses to turn away from their biblical beliefs and values.
Our schools are being infiltrated by transgenders to submit to their perversion, allowing our children to be subjected to an even great threat; school boards are bowing down so they will not lose their federal or state funding.
Our military is being subjected to accepting any and all sexual perversion and even being forced to get the so called Covid shot or be expelled out of the military while this government continues to destroy any moral values of honor and truth once held by our servicemen and women. Chaplains are being penalized unless they are quiet about their faith in Christ, punishing American soldiers for trying to protect innocent children on U.S. military bases in foreign countries from being raped by men who those foreign countries claim it is part of their culture.
This nation is in dire distress and becoming more so as this president and all his cronies continue to destroy this once great nation. If the Christian community does not see all these threats in our faces daily, then I say you had best wake up and pray that God will open your eyes and jump start your battery before it is too late.
Sandy Dupree
Union
Commented
