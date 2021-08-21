Thankfully, America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan came to an end Sunday. Unfortunately, it ended badly – as these kinds of wars do. For reference, see Vietnam. Taliban fighters, unimpeded in their sacking of provincial capitals, poured into the capital, Kabul, facing scarcely any resistance. The nation’s Western-backed president, Ashraf Ghani, fled the country and the U.S.-trained and supplied military melted in the face of a hot threat.
Afghanistan was a U.S. military mission that metastasized into a war, and in the process, American lost its way. Badly.
We hope debate over the terrible ending, and there has been much already and there will be more, does not distract from the more important points here: Nation building has not, does not and will not work, especially in a country whose people and culture and political structures are so very different from our own.
And, U.S. leaders – in particular, our presidents – need to be more disciplined. Our mission in Afghanistan was twofold: to destroy the terorist network of Al Qaeda and to capture or kill Osama bin Laden, the terrorist head who ordered up the 9/11 attacks on our country.
Our troops did both.
Once U.S. Navy SEALs in May of 2011 killed bin Laden and dumped him at sea, the U.S. should have claimed mission accomplished and brought all of the troops home – 10 years ago.
But we did not.
This was a shared failure among three presidents – Bush, Obama and Trump. President Biden’s intent to end the war and bring our troops home has always been the right one, but the execution based on either American hubris or poor intelligence on the ground – or both – vastly under-rated the Taliban’s ability to take control in short order.
And now, the images of desperate Afghans crowding the airport in Kabul are dominating and confusing the conversation.
Now, we must figure out, in a difficult if not impossible spot, how to ferry to freedom all American citizens and the tens of thousands of Afghans who worked with the United States over the years as interpreters, translators and contractors.
This is the new mission. Let’s not lose sight of this.