Welcome home, Dr. Amjad.
State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad announced this week that she is stepping down from her duties with the state at the end of the month, staying on as a senior advisor to Gov. Jim Justice and contributing to the Covid-19 briefings. But, good news from a selfish point of view here in southern West Virginia, we are happy to welcome Dr. Amjad home where she says she is eager to be back with her patients in Beckley, Princeton and Oak Hill where she had been a private practice physician specializing in internal medicine and preventive health care before answering the governor’s call in the summer of 2020 to help guide the state through some of its more difficult days.
No easy task, that, especially when her predecessor had been unceremoniously dumped by the governor.
But wearing many hats and not being bowed by controversy was nothing new to Amjad. Known locally as someone who rolls up her sleeves and goes to work on behalf of public health for citizens of her hometown, Amjad has also been a fierce advocate for the people of Minden just up the road in Fayette County who were fighting the Environmental Protection Agency for the right to relocate – on the federal dime – after their town was named a Superfund site in 2019. It was Amjad’s father, Dr. Hassan Amjad, who first took up their cause. When he passed, his daughter stepped into the breach.
We are only sorry that Covid-19 took so much of her energies and the attention of the press and the public given the myriad other public health-related issues this state needs to address.
But perhaps she can now do that here, once again on a local level. We’re pretty sure she hasn’t lost her voice – or the courage to use it.
And that’s a good thing for one and all.
---
Safe travels, Mr. Hall.
The state is losing a superstar in the field of education as Beckley native Miller Hall ends his run as an educator, principal, administrator and state board of education member and president at 47 years – “A long time to go basically non-stop,” as he said in an interview with The Register-Herald.
Miller resigned from the West Virginia State Board of Education on Aug. 29, announcing his plans to retire to Pennsylvania to be closer to his two daughters.
He leaves at a time when school officials across the state have been handed test scores that say students lost considerable ground to Covid interruptions and distance learning the past two years. Hall says the state needs buy-in from one and all, and that local boards of education, the state board of education, Department of Education, the governor and the Legislature all have to work together, and that the health of any community is dependent on the academic health of its students.
“That’s the only way we’re going to get anything done.”
