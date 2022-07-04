If sticker shock at the gas station and grocery store isn’t bad enough, take a trip up the West Virginia Turnpike where it now costs $25.50 for residents of Mercer County to make a round-trip to Charleston.
The tolls increased from $4 to $4.25 per plaza on Jan. 1 of this year.
Do the math.
It’s what one used to pay to fill up a tank of gas.
The tolls have been a grievance of many residents in the Deep South counties for well more than a decade.
A look at the Daily Telegraph archives shows stories dating back to 2006 in which lawmakers discussed getting rid of the tolls.
At that time, a decision had been made to raise the rate per barrier from $1.25 to $2 for passenger cars and from $4.25 to $7 for five-axle trucks. In response, a Mercer County delegate sponsored a bill to abolish the West Virginias Parkways Authority – the governing board of the turnpike – and transfer its assets and liabilities to the Division of Highways.
The goal was to pay off the bond on the 88-mile roadway, which at that time stood at $100 million, and then abolish the tolls for good.
λλλ
But that did not happen. And toll rates for travelers continued to creep upward.
Some government officials have touted the turnpike’s great maintenance and snow removal efforts during these years of debate.
“Snow removal along the Princeton-to-Charleston highway has given the authority a strong reputation for keeping the four-lane open and clear,” Register-Herald reporter Mannix Porterfield wrote in a 2006 story. “Can lawmakers eager to disband the authority entrust the mammoth task to the DOH?”
That particular boasting point went out the window three years later when a December 2009 storm dumped 2 feet of snow across the region, paralyzing traffic on the ’pike and stranding travelers for hours.
λλλ
Interstate 77 has had other controversy as well, including the deadly section of roadway around the Camp Creek exit spanning mile markers 22 through 24.
Countless travelers have died on this particular stretch of the turnpike, where a steep grade and awkward curve stand as a testament to lives lost in an instant of metal-on-metal contact, often at a high rate of speed.
The loss of all lives on this roadway has been tragic; however, a 2017 crash that killed an entire family put a public spotlight on the dangers of the turnpike.
Carl, Christine, Grace and Jack Gilley were traveling northbound to visit relatives when a tractor-trailer crossed the median and struck their vehicle. In an instant all were lost, including the family dog, Harley.
After much lobbying, additional safety measure were put in place.
But one must ask if it was too little, and entirely too late.
λλλ
The rates for other vehicles traveling the turnpike also increased in January. The driver of a standard tractor-trailer paying cash must now shell out $85.50 if passing through all six north and southbound barriers.
Perhaps something to keep in mind when looking at barren store shelves and higher price tags.
λλλ
We are told by Parkways officials that E-ZPass is the way to go.
In a press release issued Thursday, Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller urged drivers to take advantage of West Virginia’s E-ZPass Single Fee Discount Plan, which allows drivers of passenger cars unlimited use of the West Virginia Turnpike for an annual fee of $26.25, plus a one-time fee of $13 for a transponder.
In the same press release Miller also noted that the days before and after the Fourth of July holiday are the busiest time for the turnpike.
“We expect to process 1.35 million transactions at the toll booths during this time frame,” he said.
Wrap your head around that math, and the money being generated for the coffers of West Virginia.
λλλ
The tolled section of Interstate 77 is a cash cow for Mountain State officials who enjoy the revenue stream generated from out-of-state motorists.
Meanwhile, the people of southern West Virginia are paying the price, too.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.