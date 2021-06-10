Not too long ago, this girl from somewhere in the Midwest was telling everyone that she was going on a date to a bluegrass concert. Usually, “Midwest” and “bluegrass” don’t typically go together. Surely, it wasn’t real bluegrass, the music of these hills.
A few weeks later, I find myself sitting down at a table in South Dakota – as far west as I have ever been. Every girl there had natural blonde hair and dressed as if she might be invited to go hiking any minute, which I felt was helping me look like more of an outsider. Yet, when bluegrass started playing, maybe we had something in common.
This Appalachian music seemed to be the national genre for the state. It was everywhere, no matter where in the state. It was playing through buildings. It was even played live, in this state that isn’t even in the same time zone as these mountains.
And yes, it’s real bluegrass.
When I first heard it, it sounded like home. The mandolins. The fiddles. The banjos. The wildness of it all. It was at a gas station – where people were pulling off to get gas, maybe on their way to the Black Hills, Badlands or Mount Rushmore. Maybe people were tourists. Maybe they were natives. Still, they welcomed everyone there by blasting sad “country” music from mountains on the other side of the country.
I grew up thinking it was our little thing. I thought that until the Midwest. As odd as it may be, I got a little jealous inside that they were listening to our music. My lips were mouthing the lyrics, but I couldn’t stop wondering why I was hearing this music in the Midwest.
I found myself even getting angry. I thought, how can they listen to this music and not understand what’s being said? How is it that the people of Appalachia have been the source of jokes from other people in the nation and been looked down upon by the government? It seems like if bluegrass is so popular in other regions, we would have a better image or at least people who understand why things are the way they are. It was something that we grew up with. It’s ours. It tells our story. Yet, it’s just not our music anymore.
Then, a friend insisted that it’s good to see it being appreciated. And it is good.
Getting excited about hearing a song, then walking out of a door and hearing a stranger singing along is something exciting. They might not be from Appalachia, but there’s something about seeing people love it the way that it’s loved here. But I’m still a little jealous – or maybe it’s pride.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.