“The heaviest penalty for declining to rule is to be ruled by someone inferior to yourself,” said one of my friends. I mean, Plato. He’s a tad bit older.
But still, his idea is concrete.
I know, I know, quoting philosophers is so BC. But it wasn’t until last Tuesday that they crossed my mind. It was in a classroom, so it wasn’t by choice. I was sitting there, squinting from the front row, when the professor decided to throw the names of the three most notable philosophers on the board. After writing their names with red marker, he started spitting out their quotes as if he were an encyclopedia. I was amazed and my brain already hurt (probably from wearing the mask for hours at this point). But he said one thing that stuck out – “question everything and everyone.”
Now, surely, he wasn’t talking about friends and family. That’s too easy. He was talking about what we read and see and whom we elect to public office.
Then he looked over his mask, eyeing all eight of us in the class. “Please, just think for yourself. It’s OK.”
I’m pretty sure I thought, duh. That’s easy. Right?
I think I was wrong. Honestly, I don’t remember the last time I thought for myself. When I was younger, I would stay up at night and just think. Whenever my mom forced me out of the house, I observed everything. I had opinions because I had thought about it, endlessly. In my defense, I was what some adults called “backwards” growing up. It sounds weird, but it was fun.
But now, I absorb other opinions like a dry plant thirsts for water. If I scroll through my social media feed and see a friend posting an opinion, I’m likely to pick it up and claim it as my own. Nowadays, it takes so much energy to think and truly see. Maybe it’s because I don’t want to, or maybe because it’s just easy to adapt to other opinions. There’s no fighting if it’s the same, it’s just there. It’s easy to believe something when it looks good.
But finding my way from a free kid to a fake adult, I’ve lost some things along the way. I forgot how powerful it is to think for myself and question when something smells a little fishy.
It’s so hard to think. It’s OK to question anything. Today, there’s either right or wrong and no discussion. But why? It’s a power everyone has. It doesn’t discriminate or look for someone with privilege, a fancy house or a degree.
Again, “The heaviest penalty for declining to rule is to be ruled by someone inferior to yourself.”
I don’t think Plato was urging everyone to run for office, or even to vote. We probably aren’t the most powerful, rolling around in gold coins and frolicking in swan fountains, but we have something more valuable than that: we can think freely. We can rule and take control by asking those questions when something feels a little off.
We don’t owe those in office anything. In fact, they can thank us for everything they have. We can make our own decisions. We are in control. But when we fail to use these little treasures, especially the power of critical thinking, someone else will come around and shape our perspectives for us.
Now think about that.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.