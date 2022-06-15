My sister-in-law recently passed away and I was blessed to be able to help my brother care for her the last few weeks of her life. I wanted to share a conversation her daughter, Rose, had with her about a month before her death.
I (Rose) asked Mom how she was feeling, never complaining, Mom responded I’m good. Mom looked at me and asked what’s on your mind. I never could hide anything from my Mom, so I said I’m not supposed to be, but I’m angry. Mom tenderly looked at me and asked why I was angry. I said, this just isn’t fair, you have devoted your whole life to God, the church, and his will. How could he do this to you? I don’t understand. Mom sat silent for a moment, carefully contemplating her words, she said Rose Marie, whoever said life was supposed to be fair? It isn’t. Everyone you speak to has had bad things happen to them. Just because you follow God doesn’t give you a free pass. God gives us hard times so that we can learn to appreciate the good times. Sometimes the hard times are meant to teach us something. Like, in our weakness, God is our strength.
Rose told this story to the family at the funeral. I thought how many times people lose a loved one and become bitter against God. Like Joseph, in the Bible, who was hated by his brothers, loved by his father and yet he continued to trust God. His brothers sold him into slavery. He was taken to Egypt and eventually became steward to Potiphar, one of Pharaoh’s officials. Potiphar’s wife tried, unsuccessfully, to seduce him, then lied about him and caused him to be put in prison. God gave him the ability to interpret a dream Pharaoh had which caused him to be released from prison and God blessed him as he was made governor of Egypt. He wisely rationed the country’s produce in preparation for the time of famine predicted by Pharaoh’s dream. During the famine, his brothers came to plead with Joseph for food and he was gracious and eventually brought his father and brothers to Egypt to live. Isn’t that rising up and doing God’s will even when bad things happen to Godly people?
Our plans are not necessarily God’s plans. We just need to trust that God knows what’s best for us.
Bonnie Galford
Wayside