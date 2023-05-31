Public officials, once elected or appointed to office, seldom remember that they are servants of the people. Maybe nobody taught them or they skipped that chapter in high school civics. A crazy notion for some, I know. But as Thomas Jefferson once said, “When a man assumes a public trust, he should consider himself as public property.”
Not that old Tom didn’t have some conflicting issues with servitude in his private life, but as one of our nation’s founding fathers, a statesman, a delegate to the Continental Congress, the principal author of the Declaration of Independence and later a president, he had a pretty good feel for the intent of our democracy and he nailed that one squarely on the head.
We elect people to represent us and tend to our concerns, to do our bidding, attend to policy that affects the day-to-day lives in our work-a-day world. A whole mess of people here in the Mountain State are trying to scratch out a living, paycheck to paycheck, dancing just above, on and below the poverty line. Part of their hard-earned dollars pay the salaries of those politicians.
And because they are cutting the checks, they are due some respect and answers. Our delegates and senators and governmental agency employees should show a little care and fight for their rights, hear their grievances and never, ever, try to hide the truth. They should be forthcoming. Public service, as the old adage goes, is a public trust.
When politicians and governmental agencies, cop shops, prison administrators and social service agents evade or avoid their responsibilities, when they put public matters into locked cabinets and desk drawers to avoid the discerning eye of the public, they are arousing suspicion and undermining good government.
Is it so much to ask our elected and appointed representatives, from town halls to the U.S. Capitol, to swear their loyalty to the Constitution, the laws, and ethical principles above private gain?
Is it too much to ask that they do not show preferential treatment to any private organization or individual? That they do not hold financial interests that conflict with the conscientious performance of their sworn duty?
Most certainly, the public would ask the same of their leaders that the government asks of each of us, to satisfy in good faith financial obligations including federal, state and local taxes that are imposed by law or penalty.
And, so, when we see that our government is all mixed up, that it has gone off the rails, that our politicians are bowing to party dogma and to a selfish set of rules created out of whole cloth, that they have lost sight of what is right and just and their duty to us, well, yeah, we’re in a heap of trouble, ruled by tyrants and autocrats, by authoritarians who care only what suits them and their cadre of sycophants.
Gov. Jim Justice is not releasing his office schedule or calendar since he took office as requested via a Freedom of Information Act request. He doesn’t want you to know how he spends his time and how much or little of it is at your behest. His take: It’s none of your doggone business.
Simultaneously, lenders are trying to hold the governor personally responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars in debt. Courts are ordering payment of long-standing environmental penalties.
The catalog of his unpaid debts – to creditors large and small – and conflicts of interest is as thick and detailed as a stack of encyclopedias.
And this is your government – your governor – in action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.