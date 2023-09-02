As the threat of hundreds of lawsuits looms, West Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Jack Chambers is staying true to his word to be transparent during investigations into the department with a new report.
Federal investigators are now looking into the hidden camera in the women’s locker room at the WVSP academy and the possible destruction of a storage device that allegedly contained footage from the camera. Meanwhile, Chambers has issued an apology to “any female victimized by the hidden camera in the WVSP Academy locker room.” The report also says the department is working with the Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University to use the university’s Health Line for any women who believe they have been victimized.
Chambers gave an update on the dropping of a domestic violence protection order against “whistleblower” former Cpl. James Comer, but said Comer still faces charges in the matter in Ritchie County.
Federal investigators are still looking into allegations of sexual assault two women in Logan County brought against a trooper; and civil actions have been filed. They are also looking into the death of a man hit by a trooper’s Taser during a struggle along I-81 in February.
With all that going on, Chambers’ report says steps have been made to improve oversight at the WVSP. Civil rights training is underway.
But the improvements include personnel changes, too. Four troopers have been “separated from employment due to the recognition of failing to meet the standards and expectations of the WVSP,” according to the report. There have been “staffing changes” at the WVSP academy.
Good. The report contains a lot of information for West Virginians to digest, but such thorough transparency is necessary.
It appears Chambers is off to a good start as he is cemented in his leadership of the WVSP. But the reward for a job well done is more work, and he must continue such efforts.
