It’s over, Coach Huggins. Your career stats are now final here in West Virginia. And no matter what your enablers are telling you, the door has closed. You are not going to get your job back at your beloved WVU. Please, do not go and tarnish your reputation any further than you have these past several weeks. Move on.
I get it. When you are passionate about what you do – and coaching is one of those jobs that demand healthy doses of passion – it is tough to step away. You want more time on the clock. You want an extra period. You want to draw up a couple of more plays and give another rousing halftime pep talk. You want to outfox the opposing coach as you often did. There was always a way to overcome an opponent. You knew it and you found it. You were in the arena, in the spotlight, under pressure. And you won. Time and again.
We get it. We all get it. You want to spend more time at practice with your guys. Understood.
This is your life. This is what you love. This is all of what you have known for decades, through 935 wins. This men’s basketball program is your men’s basketball program. It reflects exactly who you are – a rough and tumble, no-nonsense tough guy who does not give an inch, who cannot be bullied, a guy who is exceptionally sharp about how the game is played, how to make adjustments, a Mountaineer born and bred who takes particular delight in tweaking the nose of the sport’s blue bloods.
This is your hold on reality, on life, on going about your day, putting one step in front of the other without losing your balance.
But when you let that passion blur the uncomfortable realities of your behavior, of your addiction, when you confuse the consequences of bringing all to bear on a national stage, well, you have to own the fact that you stumbled, badly, and that the guy you see in the mirror, Coach, is someone who we barely recognize. Someone bitter. Someone in denial.
The game and the opponent have changed. So, too, should your strategy. This is no longer about basketball. This is about you, Bob Huggins, seeking help – long-term help.
Be honest. This all began long ago, even before we saw you staggering in the video of your 2004 field sobriety test when you were head coach at Cincinnati. I mean, you didn’t just pick up drinking this past year. This wasn’t the first time you were charged with DUI. And no three-day intervention program way back then was ever going to fix anything for the long term.
And now, nearly two decades later, another arrest for DUI, this one in Pittsburgh where you blew nearly three times the legal limit and could not tell police exactly what city you were in. You said Columbus. As in Ohio. Three hours west. Police pulled two garbage bags of empties from the black SUV you were driving.
Your world, the public side of it, began to crack weeks earlier in May when you went on a Cincinnati radio show and used a homophobic, anti-LGBTQ slur when discussing Catholics and Xavier University. For that, you received a three-game suspension and had your pay cut by $1 million.
That should have served notice. But, no, apparently you thought you could get away with that. Who would notice? Certainly no one back home. And, if so, so what. Issue an apology, be done with it and get back to the bench, back to coaching, back to the clipboard.
And now, Bob Huggins says he never resigned as the Mountaineers’ head basketball coach following that drunken-driving arrest in Pittsburgh. He wants his job back.
That ain’t happening, Coach, and your response indicates your transition to life beyond coaching will not be easy.
