Who amongst us, two years ago, thought we would be talking about vaccine mandates, planning around large gatherings or considering whether or not to mask up for an otherwise routine trip to the grocery store – in January 2022?
Who, in January 2020, could have imagined that Covid-19 would be interrupting any full-fledged return to normalcy two years later and, in fact, be messing with our very perception of what normal looks like across the social and economic landscapes as one variant mutates into another?
I remember a press conference in the early months of that first year when then-President Trump said, upon being asked, that Covid could be with us for about six months – and most everyone within shouting distance gasped at the idea.
Six months? However would we survive in isolation?
Well, here we are, two years later, out and about in year three, and we seem, in general, to be all-too comfortable with the notion that Covid will be with us forever.
Yeah, I know. There are lots of folks who have moved on, who are not worried in the least that they will catch and then spread the disease. I know because I see them, in the grocery store, sans mask. The state’s statistics say barely half of West Virginia’s population is vaccinated.
I wish them the best.
I suspect that we, as a society, have been forever changed. There have been too many funerals above and beyond what we normally dress up for in a year, and deaths make us think long and hard about what is important – and what is not. To date, more than 876,000 people in the U.S. alone have died from Covid-related complications, more than 5.3 million globally and exactly 5,674 in West Virginia as of Wednesday morning. That’s a lot of thinking.
This morning and mornings after as far as the eye can see, there will be news of more infections, more illnesses, more hospitalizations, more intubations and more deaths.
I will also tell you that the psychiatrist’s bill won’t be coming due for a few more years. And then they, too, will start piling up.
Of greatest concern, our kids, I fear, will be deeply troubled by these times for years to come. If they survive. For a child turning 10 this year, about one fifth of his or her life will have been spent dealing with Covid, to one degree or another. Our kids have been denied the routine rites of passage – boring, normal life experiences that have been put on permanent pause or crossed out all together.
That does not come without consequences to their mental health. Despair has a way of leaving marks.
I know it’s a rough patch for a lot of you. I hear from some. Please be gentle with yourself, take a break from the news if you have to. Hug a kid, for crying out loud.
Barry, a friend and former colleague at The Denver Post, was one of a handful of people in the newsroom who was responsible for keeping our online edition humming along. He was, in part, responsible for posting the freshest news, no matter how grim, and then keeping those stories updated throughout the day.
He was also handed the responsibility of monitoring online conversations on the newspaper’s website and its Facebook page. Given how people feel free to say just about anything, how rude and crude and disrespectful of others they could be, how embolden many had become behind a veil of anonymity, how ugly the underbelly or American society has exposed itself, it was grim detail for Barry. For anyone, really.
He admitted later that he had turned to drinking more to cope – and that it affected his mental health, and his relationships with his wife and their two terrific kids.
I am happy to report that Barry left the newspaper, stopped drinking entirely and is now a musician, writing his own songs and performing live before small but appreciative groups of people who, like Barry, are out and about looking for some ray of hope in what can be passageways through dark alleys.
He is in his happy place.
Not everyone is.
Sheila, my significant other, told me this morning that flights have been arranged, that all of our kids, from Colorado to North Carolina, will be there, back in Kankakee, Ill., where we had just been for a family Christmas gathering. She and I would be making the eight-hour drive.
We would all be gathering again – this time to lay Elizabeth, my niece, to rest. “Lizie” was all of 22 years old, a beautiful young woman, quiet and reserved but fiercely determined to pursue her passions and a life of her own making. Her smile always brightened a room. But then Covid took her. She was three months shy of graduating from San Diego State University.
She was going to be a psychologist.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.