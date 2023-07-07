We’ve heard it for decades. West Virginia is among the unhealthiest states in the country — and for many reasons that are preventable. Among those reasons is our inability to kick tobacco. A new report by Truth Initiative says that makes us part of what the group refers to as “Tobacco Nation,” 12 states in which both adults and young adults have a 50 percent higher smoking prevalence and smoke many more cigarettes per capita annually than those in other states.
Truth Initiative describes itself as “inspiring lives free from smoking, vaping and nicotine.” To that end, it has along with HealthPartners Institute developed an outline for turning around such geographic disparities.
“More tobacco policy spending paired with higher cigarette taxes targeted to areas with the highest smoking prevalence can reduce disparities in tobacco use that have existed for decades, bringing adult smoking in Tobacco Nation down to the national average and resulting in considerable health and economic benefits,” the group says.
But if it’s that simple, why hasn’t such a change been made here in the Mountain State? According to Truth Initiative, strong tobacco policies have not gained traction due to a combination of factors, including lack of political will, powerful tobacco industry interference in legislation, and prevention of local jurisdictions from adopting strong tobacco prevention and cessation measures.”
If the people want the change, how can there be a lack of political will? Mountain State residents who know our politicians probably have an answer to that.
