Dad didn’t have much time for politicians or politics for that matter, especially right around planting time, late April into May, or during fall harvest. He had his hands full.
He farmed some 400 acres of prime, agricultural farm ground just north of Bagley, Iowa, population 400 counting cats and dogs. He also ran some 200 head of Hereford cattle and kept about 50 sheep, two horses, a Shetland pony and a coop full of chickens. “Dumbest damn bird ever,” my Catholic mother would say, quickly making a sign of the cross for her sin of swearing in front of the children.
There would be three cuttings of hay to put into the barn before mid-August, and a crib that had to be emptied, corn shelled, before the next crop came in.
The soils on the farm were deep, rich and fertile, sandy loam deposited by glaciers long ago, ideal for growing corn, soybeans and alfalfa. And that is just what Dad did. He was good at it. He won corn-growing contests and was known to be a risk taker, experimental, among the first to consider and then embrace new-fangled farming concepts and techniques found in farm journal literature including the latest from the extension office. Dad was always operating ahead of a more conservative approach typical in the farming community.
But politicians?
“Doesn’t matter what they do,” he would often say, “I still have to get out of bed every morning and go to work.”
I have this vivid image of Dad, sticking his hand into the soil, checking to see how far down the moisture was, his brow cocked at a sharp angle of concern.
“No politician has ever helped me unload a wagon of corn.”
And that is true.
Dad, who fought the fascists in World War II, died a dozen years ago. But I don’t have to wonder what he would think of this current crop of far-right politicians – people bent by greed and an addiction to power, embracing populist, nativist, authoritarian and conspiracy-minded notions of how to run a country, political philosophies that run 180 degrees contrary to our nation’s democratic traditions.
Neo Nazis? Dad would likely punch one in the nose after delivering a history lesson.
I am pretty sure he would see them all principally as white nationalists, paranoid individuals threatened by the coming of the minority majority, self-important people feeling left behind, ignored and forgotten, white folks who are seeing their privileges put at risk by more progressive thinkers.
He would see their governing style as tyranny by a fringe minority.
At coffee at the cafe in the morning or later over a beer just across the street at the Bagley Tavern, he would not hesitate to let out a big ol’ laugh, reminding one and all that it took House Republicans five full days of balloting to select Speaker Kevin McCarthy as their leader. He would scoff at the notion of not raising the nation’s borrowing limit and say, “If you bought it, you have to pay up.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene? Yeah, Dad would say, she’s the dimwit who blamed Jewish people for starting California’s wildfires using a space laser to clear the way for a high-speed rail project.
That’s who’s running the country, he would say. He’d shake his head, finish his beverage of choice, jump in the pickup and drive the dusty gravel roads back to the farm.
Politicians? He had work to do, corn to cultivate, livestock to feed, a family to raise. He had an operation to attend to, and he had his hands full. This was no time for nonsense.
