The debt ceiling debate has serious potential consequences for low-income families in West Virginia. Failure to honor commitments already passed by Congress will significantly increase inflation and the cost of living for essential goods and services.
Clearly, a reduction in SNAP benefits, Medicare eligibility, and housing assistance vouchers will create enormous additional hardships for those already struggling to survive. For example, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge predicts mass evictions if a 22 percent cut occurs since Housing Choice Vouchers for 640,000 families would be eliminated. The Southern Appalachian Labor School, one of only a few authorized housing counseling agencies in West Virginia, is already receiving a surge of requests for assistance due to mobile home park take-overs by corporations and source of income rent discrimination by landlords.
Food costs are another essential issue. Assistance is also necessary for survival since the cost of food has continued to rise, as everyone has noticed. To make matters obscene, the Wall Street Journal reports that “there’s a new status symbol in corporate America: the ability to keep raising prices.”
The article notes that companies believe that they can get away with escalating prices on branded goods to increase profits, as clearly seen on brand name soft drinks, laundry, and hygiene products. As a result, consumers are being forced to spend more on products they are accustomed to.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Kroger executives are even discussing items that can tolerate price hikes in conference calls. The bottom line is that while politicians report that household spending is steady or increasing, the fact is this is because more money has to be spent on essential goods such as food at the expense of non-essential discretionary spending.
Another key issue is the continually increasing rate increases for essential utilities. Rate increases by Appalachian Power and West Virginia American Water have occurred annually and are at abominable levels. The CEO in American Water has even gloated that his private investors now have a return that exceeds 80 percent.
The hunger, nutrition, and utility problems are major. Evidence is clear that hunger and poor nutrition are highly related to problems with general health as well as physical and mental development of children.
As recently reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association, American children are dying at record rates, up nearly 20 percent since 2019. A balanced diet including fresh fruits and vegetables, high quality protein and whole grains is expensive. When the inability to purchase an adequate diet is coupled with the inability to pay for basic utilities, nutritional intake drops rapidly. Family resources go into expensive food that requires no cooking nor refrigeration. Potato chips and pop, along with white bread and bologna, become diet staples.
There is little question that those at the top in wealth can afford cost increases in what they purchase. The reason is that they simply charge more for their products and services. Thus, they come out even and usually ahead. The pay of executives is astronomical and big chains like Walmart that corner availability and markets, are showing multi-digit increases in quarterly earnings. According to the Institute for Policy Studies, the CEO of Walmart will receive $1,042,300 each month when he retires.
Memorial Day is a time to reflect and pay tribute to our loved ones who have fought for a better life. Where now is the golden country of their dreams?
As we look at thousands of homeless in West Virginia and our major cities who have no shelter, thousands of families in West Virginia who are hungry and may not be able to afford basic health services, scores of people victimized by toxic wastes, and scores of people being murdered in our prisons, there is a real need for a new coalition of grass-roots people who are committed to changing the present political scene and the priorities of the present economic system. Memorial Day is when everyone should decide to “come together”, “make a difference”, recognize the need for a system that provides adequate “Food, Clothing, and Shelter” for everyone, and realize that “West Virginia Lives Matter” – yesterday, today, and tomorrow.
