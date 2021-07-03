The city will be celebrating this Thursday, as it should, the retirement of the 30-year note on Historic Black Knight Municipal Park more than 26 years ahead of schedule. But those who gather should also applaud leaders who had the foresight and the temerity to envision the purchase for what it was – an opportunity to build on Beckley’s expanding and impressive portfolio of park and recreation amenities while keeping the property from going to weed and ruin.
Under the fiduciary care of Mayor Rob Rappold, Treasurer Billie Trump and Controller Jessica L. Chandler, the city has been racking up debt retirement wins that are not always in the public eye or much discussed. But the city has been on a roll of late. For example, it retired $615,969 in 2019 to pay off the remaining balance of a $2.1 million bond that was taken out on the Beckley Intermodal Gateway project in October 2012, along with repayment of a $850,000 bond on the General Store at Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine in February 2019, which had been scheduled for repayment in July 2022. The city paid off the remaining $252,300 in 2019.
As far as Black Knight is concerned, the city purchased the former private country club from Gov. Jim Justice for $3 million in 2018, paying $600,000 and taking out a $2.4 million private bond from City National, to be repaid in 30 years.
The city repaid the debt in less than four years, however, saving money on interest. All of this says, clearly, that the city finances are in good hands and in good shape.
At a time when much has already fallen into disrepair in the city and a sense of hope was reserved only for cool little municipalities, the city has stepped forward to put a halt to some of the decay. Events say it is necessary. Just a year ago June, a roof collapsed at the three-story Walton Bonding building in downtown Beckley, damaging several adjacent properties to the degree that two had to be removed entirely – leaving an ugly gap-toothed grin in the very heart of downtown. There are other empty and forlorn properties lining downtown streets, and there is rarely, if ever, a shortage of abandoned houses in the city awaiting removal for the sake of public safety.
So, yes, there remains much work to do on the rehabilitation or removal of properties around the city. To have let Black Knight fall into the rot of disrepair would have given the city a rather large and embarrassing black eye and contributed to the notion that this city is out of its comfort zone and command in coming up with fresh, progressive ideas on how to move the city forward while waiting for investors to pull the trigger.
But the call to buy Black Knight was forward thinking. The same can be said, we think, for Mayor Rappold’s proposed purchase of the 313 Neville St. property, a fine looking and architecturally sound building best known as the former home of Zen’s restaurant. It has sat empty for four years, yet to attract a buyer let alone create much foot traffic for quiet downtown streets.
Until now.
The city is prepared to pay $1 million for the building and has worked out a deal that will bring Fruits of Labor, a nationally recognized culinary and ag program, into the space. Owner Tammy Jordan, who hires and trains people who are recovering from drug addiction, told council members during a recent workshop that she is willing to enter a long-term lease and to operate a cafe and bakery in the space.
Yes, the city is prepared to put some skin in the game of downtown revitalization when – by most measures – there has been very little action by private concerns. And, yes, the city was willing just a few years ago to step up and take possession of Black Knight, a bit of a risk but one that has paid off handsomely.
Perhaps the city’s confidence in itself will engender a new mojo for the city – a place that can and will take on risks to move the city forward.
And maybe that will encourage others to take a chance on our downtown, too.
After too many years of decline, this feels refreshing – and hopeful.