As state bureaucracy unwinds the changes it made during the Covid-19 pandemic, West Virginia residents will see another return to “normal” July 1, when work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program resume.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources eased the requirement when residents were experiencing the harshest economic challenges created by the health emergency. But it is past time to make certain those who ask for state help are doing all they can to help themselves, too.
Goodness knows the shortage of workers would indicate there is employment available.
Caseworkers will still be available to speak with those who believe they should be exempted, of course. But the DHHR is right to re-institute another incentive to get people back to work.
West Virginia employers need the workers, capable workers will benefit more than just financially, and taxpayer dollars can be refocused to help those who truly need the hand up.
