I’m Ady Barkan. Five years ago, I felt like the luckiest person I knew. I was 32, had a brilliant wife, a perfect infant son and a fulfilling job. And then I was diagnosed with ALS, a mysterious neurological illness, and given three to four years to live.
Today I am nearly completely paralyzed, hooked up to a ventilator 24 hours a day, and only able to communicate using technology that follows the movement of my eyes, which are the only body parts that I am still able to control well. Living with ALS can be awful. But I have a beautiful life. And that’s because I have 24-hour home care that enables me to live at home with my family.
I’m only able to have this care because I successfully forced my health insurance company to pay for most of it, and we have some wealthy friends who chip in the rest. Private health insurance rarely covers home care, and neither does Medicare, so without my additional resources, I would have to be in a nursing home to stay alive. And, to be honest, I don’t know if that would be a quality of life that I would be willing to tolerate.
I’m Scott Lancianese, a third-generation coal miner from Mount Hope. Seven years ago, in 2014, I had a massive stroke and lost my ability to speak and walk. The doctors told me I wouldn’t live, wouldn’t have a normal life, and wouldn’t be able to walk, talk or communicate with loved ones. That all changed because of home health caregivers. The home care I received saved my life; I was able to regain my ability to speak and walk by Christmas that same year. Without Home Care Services, I would probably not be alive today.
Across the United States, almost a million children, adults and seniors with disabilities sit on waiting lists for Medicaid’s home care program, in danger of being ripped away from their homes and forced to live in unsafe institutions. During the pandemic alone, 132,000 disabled Americans died from Covid-19 in nursing facilities.
In his economic plan, President Biden proposed $400 billion for home and community-based care because that’s what’s needed to provide the 800,000 people on the waiting list, thousands of whom live in West Virginia, with home care and provide our grossly underpaid caregivers, the majority of whom are women and people of color, with better wages.
There are currently 66,000 West Virginians who depend on home and community-based services, and over 15,000 home care workers provide services. Funding for home care will also boost the economy by allowing people forced to leave their paid jobs to take care of a loved one with the opportunity to return to the workforce.
Senator Shelley Moore Capito and none of her Republican friends are supporting the Build Back Better agenda, and even some Democrats say we cannot “afford” it. This is simply baffling because we are the richest nation in the history of the world. We have money for wars, for spaceships, for tax cuts for billionaires. But when it comes to ensuring everyone has basic health care, our leaders can’t seem to scrape together the money.
Scott and his wife Vickie told me they desperately need Sen. Joe Manchin and elected officials in Congress to fully fund home and community-based care and support care workers and the people who rely on this essential care program in West Virginia.
This must change. The majority of voters in both political parties support fully funding home care, and nearly all people with disabilities prefer at-home care to institutionalization. It’s time our elected representatives listen to people like me, Scott, and Vickie.
Our time on this earth is the most precious resource we have, and thanks to my home care, I was recently able to celebrate my son’s fifth birthday and Scott is able to live safely and with dignity at home with his wife Vickie. Now is the time for Congress to fully fund home care so millions of other disabled people and our loved ones can also experience these priceless days with family.