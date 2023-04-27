It has been greater than three years since the Public Service District of Armstrong Creek in Fayette County was awarded a $1.5 million federal grant to do a wholesale upgrade of their entire water treatment and delivery system. This grant was meant to fund replacement lines from Kimberly all the way to end of Powellton as well as replace the existing water holding tank in Powellton.
The hard-working men and women of the Armstrong Creek PSD have been working tirelessly in order to maintain their water treatment and delivery systems, but time is running out. Their systems are old and worn, in need of immediate repair and replacement.
The pandemic brought supply shortages and crippling inflation that paused the project and increased estimated costs. An injunction filed by WV American Water with the State Public Service Commission to request that Armstrong Creek PSD be labelled a “distressed and failing utility” has made the matter even worse. Because of this injunction, the previously awarded grant is now on ‘lock-down’ and the grant funds which have already been awarded are now unable to be released until the State PSC rules on the injunction request filed by WV American Water.
Because of this injunction, the people of Armstrong Creek, Adena Village, Kimberly, and Powellton in Fayette County have routinely gone without water due to persistent failures in their incredibly outdated water delivery systems longer than was necessary. The employees of the Armstrong Creek PSD continue to work hard and do what they can with the resources they have. This injunction filed by WV American Water needs to either be dropped immediately, or the State PSC needs to rule in favor of the Armstrong Creek PSD so the grant they have already been awarded can finally be released and repairs to their water treatment systems proceed as planned.
These people deserve clean reliable water, and they deserve to be able to keep their local PSD if at all possible—in this instance it is possible! I favor local control, and I think the people of my district would prefer to keep local control, too.
Delegate Elliott Pritt
Oak Hill
