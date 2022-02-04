To a class of Oak Hill High School students that is taking the lead in emergency preparedness at the school. Some 52 members of the aerospace engineering CTE (Career Technical Education) program at the school have already received training from Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Jess McMullen on ALERRT Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events. The remaining 20 class members will receive the training this week. After receiving the ALERRT training, 11th- and 12th-grade students requested to take their participation in the crisis readiness student team a little further with CPR and Stop the Bleed training. Training in those areas will be conducted Feb. 22-24 by senior students from the Fayette Institute of Technology’s health sciences education program. That will result in the students having three certifications by Feb. 24. Kim Cortines, aerospace engineering CTE instructor at OHS says the intention of having a team is not to take responsibility away from staff, but to have additional knowledge and training in place in the building should a violent event occur. Making sure there are enough supplies to carry out the program in the future is a key component moving forward. Local organizations, churches and others have indicated their willingness to help.
To Wyoming County Sheriff’s Cpl. Logan Cook who was selected for the second annual Sheriff C.S. “Sherill” Parker Distinction Award. That selection was based on several factors, Sheriff Brad Ellison explained, including job improvement, quality of work, getting along with other officers, stepping up and coming through when needed. Ellison also lauded his entire department. “You take pride in what you’re doing – not for me, but for the people we serve,” Ellison told his deputies. The award is given annually to the officer who most exemplifies Parker’s personal philosophy: “You can never advance in life without giving all you have and working hard every day. Remember that everyone is someone’s mother, father, sister or brother and that everybody should be treated equally.”
To the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department for placing a new drug collection box so that old, unwanted medications can be disposed of properly. The “Med Return Drug Collection” box is located in the Tax Department, inside of the county courthouse, in Pineville. Residents can dispose of medications in the prescription bottles, original over-the-counter packaging, or dump them all into an unmarked plastic bag to toss in the box. The drop box will be emptied daily and the medications transferred to a secure location, the sheriff explained.