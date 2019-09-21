Thumbs up:
To Cereatha Kinzer, a registered nurse from Raleigh General Hospital, who received the 2019 LifePoint Health Mercy Award. Kinzer, who serves as a registered nurse in the hospital’s endoscopy department, was honored for the exceptional care she provides to patients and for her numerous humanitarian efforts throughout the Beckley community. The companywide Mercy Award is given annually to one of nearly 60,000 LifePoint employees who has profoundly touched the lives of others and embodies the spirit and values upon which the company was founded. A veteran employee of RGH, Kinzer is affectionately known by her colleagues as “Momma Bear” for her ability to help her patients feel more comfortable and better understand their care plan, and also for taking new employees protectively under her wing. She has organized numerous fundraising efforts in the community and volunteers with her family at the local animal shelter. She also donates her time to a local homeless shelter and has been known to host the less fortunate in her home for dinners, help them find work and purchase items they need. Additionally, Kinzer delivers toys to children in need through Mac’s Toy Fund, supports veterans through the Wounded Warrior Project and volunteers with the Safe Haven campaign.
To Wyoming County native David “Bugs” Stover, who has completed his 134-mile walk to bring attention to the need to complete the Coalfields Expressway to the Virginia border. Stover walked from Welch to Charleston in just over a week. The current Coalfields Expressway construction project includes paving 8.9 miles from Slab Fork to Mullens, then a one-mile section of two-lane road from the exit to the town of Mullens. Original grading of the new section began 10 to 12 years ago and it should be done next month, completing nearly 18 miles of useable four-lane from Beckley to Mullens. It will be Wyoming County’s first four-lane.
To Veterans Support Group members who have raised the $75,000 needed for the Wyoming County Veterans Memorial in Oceana as well as an adjacent parking area. The majority of the 430 memorial bricks that have been sold already have been engraved and the monuments are being shipped. The group plans to unveil the completed memorial during Veterans Day ceremonies. Those ceremonies will also include the West Virginia Vietnam Veterans Mobile Wall, which includes the names of West Virginians who were killed in the action, prisoners of war, and those still missing.
To two students in the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Rural Health Initiative program who received scholarships to help offset the cost of in-state tuition. Second-year students Kacy Harmon and Nick Yost each received $22,000 through the Rural Physician Scholarship Program because of their involvement in the RHI program and previous involvement in programs preparing undergraduate students for medical school. The program was designed to enhance the rural/underserved primary care curriculum at WVSOM in order to produce graduates qualified to practice medicine in rural/underserved communities.