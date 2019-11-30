To Lexi Jones, 10, a fifth-grader at Crescent Elementary, who designed and decorated a flier detailing the needs of several nonprofit organizations in Beckley after realizing that many don’t donate because they don’t know how or where to give. When Shawn Ball, president of L&S Toyota in Beckley, saw one of the fliers, he immediately donated $1,000 to each of the nine organizations listed:
l Beckley Dream Center/Fishes and Loaves
l One Voice WV
l Carpenter’s Corner
l Raleigh County Humane Society
l Women’s Resource Center
l Mac’s Toy Fund
l Toys for Tots
l Mountain State Center for Independent Living
l Salvation Army
To a West Virginia native returning home to Beckley to serve as executive director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia. Megan Legursky is taking over a position left vacant when the current executive director, Michelle Rotellini, accepted a position as CEO of Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce last month. The UWSWV has a campaign goal of $900,000 for the 2019-2020 campaign year. The organization serves Raleigh, Fayette, Mercer, Nicholas, Summers, Wyoming, and McDowell counties as well as the town of Bluefield, Va. The United Way also provides funding for 42 partner agencies.
To a record 8,020 people registering to vote in September, West Virginia election officials say. The figure set a new state record for voter registration transactions in a single month. The tally was boosted by the registration of nearly 3,000 high school students. More than 150,000 West Virginians have registered since 2017, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
To Sharon Rockefeller, a renowned champion of the arts, generous supporter of charity, pioneer of new ideas and approaches in the field of public policy and former first lady of West Virginia, for being awarded a 2019 National Medal of Arts. The honor is awarded by the president of the United States to individuals who are deserving of special recognition for their contribution to arts in the United States.