Thumbs down to there being 10,522 homeless school children in West Virginia. These homeless students accounted for nearly 4 percent of all children enrolled this past school year in kindergarten through 12th grade in public schools, according to data from the West Virginia Department of Education for the 2018-19 school year. That means in a class of 25 students, odds are that one of the children is sleeping on a family member’s couch, living in a car or RV or residing in a shelter. Homeless students often can change schools multiple times throughout the school year, leading to a breakdown of a social network and falling behind academically.
Thumbs up to individuals and groups stepping up to support the communities they live and work in. A variety of causes are being advanced thanks to monetary donations from many sources.
A recent example comes to us from Wyoming County natives Charles and Shirley Farmer Weaver who, in honor of Shirley’s 65th birthday, decided to start a scholarship to give back to the hometown they dearly love. The Charles and Shirley Weaver Community Service Scholarship will be for a Wyoming East High School graduate who has a history of volunteerism in the community. The 2019 inaugural recipient is Dylan Repass. Beginning in his sophomore year at Wyoming East High School, Dylan enrolled in the Engineering Design and Automated Systems (EDAS) program at the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center (WCCTC).
But there are plenty of other cases:
● Tudor’s Biscuit World employees and customers throughout the state have worked together to raise $34,000 in an effort to help grant the wishes of West Virginia children diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions.
● Shawn Ball, general manager of L&S Toyota in Beckley, presented a $20,000 check to the United Way of Southern West Virginia for its programs.
● WV Collective’s second annual PubFest fundraiser generated a $5,000 donation to West Virginia Public Broadcasting. WVPB’s annual budget relies on donations for its radio and TV programming costs.
● Norfolk Southern’s Pocahontas Division Thoroughbred Team contributed $3,000 to the Wyoming County Toy Fund. That group provides toys and warm clothing to hundreds of children each year.
● The U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration has awarded $3,999,571 to the state’s Council for Community and Technical College Education.
● The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more than $1.5 million to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services to help improve the health of mothers and children in rural areas by increasing access to services and care.