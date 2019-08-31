To the keys of 13 new vans that will be used by a group of volunteers to transport disabled or injured West Virginia Veterans to their appointments at VA medical facilities across the state. The new fleet of vans will be stationed at various VA hospitals across the state, with the Beckley hospital receiving four, the Clarksburg hospital receiving five, and the Huntington hospital receiving four. The DAV determined that the state’s other VA hospital location in Martinsburg is currently not in need of any additional transport vehicles at this time. The transportation program allows veterans to be taken to appointments at any of the four hospitals, as well as 10 VA community-based outpatient clinics in West Virginia.
To the 15th annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair, held July 12-13 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport, raised more than $62,000. Proceeds from the event benefitted Hospice of Southern West Virginia, a nonprofit organization providing end-of-life care to terminally ill patients in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers and Wyoming counties. More than 500 show vehicles were registered and approximately 8,000 people attended the two-day event. A date for next year’s fair will be announced in the coming weeks.
To the new director of the McDowell County Economic Development Authority for hitting the ground running and helping to chart a new course for an organization that has drawn criticism in recent years. Molina Roberts, of Welch, took over the reins of the EDA saying she was motivated to tackle a new career because “somebody has to do something.” Roberts has been in banking for 20 years and was leading the BSA (Banking Security Act) with a local bank before taking the EDA position. The BSA looks into fraud, money laundering and other illegal activities.
To the latest West Virginians that will be inducted into the West Virginia Business Hall of Fame. The honorees include coal industry billionaire and philanthropist, the late Chris Cline; Bill Bayless, chief executive officer of American Campus Communities Inc.; Judy K. Sheppard, chief executive officer of Professional Services of America Inc.; and Leo A. Vecellio, Jr., chairman, president and CEO of Vecellio Group Inc. Launched in 2001 by West Virginia University’s John Chambers College of Business and Economics, the Business Hall of Fame honors those who illustrate extraordinary leadership and have demonstrated commitment to their community. To date, 67 individuals from a variety of business sectors and from various parts of the country and world have been inducted.
To a crew of 15 volunteers that recently pulled 127 silt-laden tires out of the New River between Glade Creek and McCreery. They also picked up a dozen bags of trash, as well as plastic debris. While campers, fishermen and property owners are doing a good job of reducing litter, hundreds of tires are removed every year between Hinton and the Gorge. The cleanup effort was organized by New River Conservancy, Generation New River Gorge, and Friends of the New River Gorge. The National Park Service also assisted with logistics. The WVDEP supports the effort with funding and proper disposal to a landfill.