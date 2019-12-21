To Beckley City Police, Beckley Police Department Alumni Association and Dr. Ayne Amjad for making Christmas baskets possible for the widows and other loved ones of deceased BPD officers to help them know they are not forgotten. Those recognized with a basket include: widows Britney Smith (Chuck Smith), Mildred Segle (Bergen “Barney” Segle), Lois Peelish (Steve Peelish), Peggy Jones (Carl Jones), Judith Purdy (Tom Purdy), Ann Miller (John Earl Miller), Cathy Rawcliffe (David Lilly), Ginger Cole (Chief Bill Cole), Michele Meadows (JD Meadows) and Mable Falin (Sid Falin), along with Susie Smith, the mother of Chuck Smith, and Sharon Volpe, the daughter of Carl Dale Buckland.
To the recent Wreaths Across America Day memorial ceremony held at the American Legion Cemetery off Kanawha Street in Beckley. Cadets and senior members of the West Virginia Wing-Civil Air Patrol’s Beckley Composite Squadron led the ceremony before dispersing to lay more than 316 wreaths on veterans’ headstones. During the ceremony, the Beckley Composite Squadron thanked the Daughters of the American Revolution, who provided 31 wreaths, and the public at large for their help after a Veterans Day fundraising event at the Cranberry/Eisenhower Walmart generated $1,522 to pay for the rest. During the ceremony, cadets placed six wreaths honoring different branches of the military and those who never made it back. Huse Memorial Park and Mausoleum also participated.
To Raleigh County School Nurse Angela Foster being named West Virginia’s School Nurse of the Year. Foster, a school nurse at both Park Middle School and Stanaford Elementary in Raleigh County, has been a nurse in the county for 14 years. This is the second year in a row the local school district has received statewide recognition, as teacher Jada Reeves was named West Virginia Teacher of the Year last year.
To New River Gorge Trail Alliance (NRGTA) being awarded a Power of Performance Award in the “Revitalizing Communities” category at the Small Communities, Big Solutions Conference in Charleston last month. The Trail Alliance builds and maintains a regional trail network to spur economic growth and promote active and healthy lifestyles. NRGTA clears and maintains 250 to 300 miles of trail annually with a large network of volunteers.
To a Department of Justice award of nearly $38 million to West Virginia to fight crime and improve community safety. Almost $8 million of the award will be dedicated to supporting families and crime victims affected by the opioid crisis, a statement from the agency said. Funding also will go to a statewide program that serves children exposed to trauma and violence.