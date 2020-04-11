THUMBS UP to all of those who have steped up to serve meals to our children, you are essential. West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch announced recently that more than one million meals have been provided to West Virginia children during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. To continue to meet the nutritional needs of West Virginia’s children, most counties are transitioning to multi-day meal packs that are distributed one or two days each week. For the latest information regarding local food distribution for children, visit https://wvde.us/covid19/feeding-site-information/ or call your local county school office.
THUMBS UP to teachers at Stanaford Elementary School in Raleigh County who sent a virtual message to students recently telling them just how much they miss them via their Facebook page. The message was also sent to parents to share with their children. Each teacher was able to get creative with their part of the message, while each one designed their own sign as a “word.” The message reads, “Dear Stanaford Elementary Huskies, your teachers miss you so very much and want you to know just how loved you are!”
THUMBS UP to teachers and staff from White Sulphur Springs Elementary School who paraded through town recently in a demonstration of their love and support for the students they’ve missed during West Virginia’s ongoing school closure. The parade began at the school on Reed Street, then progressed down Main Street and into the Villa Park neighborhood. Observing the recommended “social distancing,” parents and students remained in their vehicles along the parade route, cheering and waving as the 15 cars passed by.
THUMBS UP to Dreama Denver, who read her new children’s book online since coronavirus canceled scheduled events. The widow of actor Bob Denver read “Four Bears in a Box” on Friday afternoon on Facebook Live. The book’s launch in Houston and at a conference at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bob Denver gave his wife the idea for the book more than two decades ago after he heard her read to their severely autistic son, Colin, to soothe him. The couple had retired to her hometown of Princeton.