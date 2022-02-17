To an area club that makes sure the residents of a local nursing facility felt love, even if it came from a stranger. For the past 25 years, Country Road Garden Club has made it a point to spread joy to the residents of Pine Lodge every Valentine’s Day by delivering handmade cards. Covid prevented the organization from delivering those cards in person this year, so the staff at Pine Lodge passed out the mix of handmade and store-bought cards.
To Hinton resident Diana Woods, the new director of the Beckley LaunchLab at West Virginia University Institute of Technology in collaboration with the WV Hive. Working with the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) and its entrepreneurship program, the WV Hive, Woods will administer the Beckley LaunchLab, connecting and utilizing services within WVU, WVU Tech and WV Hive to provide entrepreneurship support to the Tech campus and community and throughout southern West Virginia.
To continuation of the Youth Arts in the Parks 2022 Appalachian Spring Wildflower art contest. This program allows students to serve as community leaders and raise awareness of Appalachia’s natural diversity through the digital art critter challenge, a list of accepted wildflower and wildlife species and many wildflower reference photos. This contest is part of a spring nature event celebrated throughout southern West Virginia by New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Tamarack and several West Virginia state parks.