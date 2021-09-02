To officials with the United Way of Southern West Virginia for planning its 2021-22 annual campaign despite the uncertainity of the Covid delta variant because they understand the impact of the work being done. Noah Kapp, vice president of Compliance, LLC, will serve as chairperson. The annual campaign enables United Way of Southern West Virginia to support programs and agencies whose mission aligns with that of United Way, to improve health, education and financial stability of every person in every community of southern West Virginia. United Way of Southern West Virginia supports agencies and offers direct services in a geographic area that includes Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Summers, Mercer and McDowell counties as well as the town of Bluefield, Va.
To the Fayette County Family Treatment Court being the ninth family treatment court to open in West Virginia. The others are in Boone, Calhoun/Roane, Logan, McDowell, Nicholas, Ohio, Randolph and Wood counties. Family treatment courts are designed to return children to a safer home environment and achieve permanency faster and more effectively than traditional methods. Family treatment courts serve individuals with substance use disorder who are also involved in child abuse and neglect cases. The Supreme Court provides oversight, technical assistance and training. A State Family Treatment Court Advisory Committee and the Supreme Court Division of Probation Services set criteria for eligibility and participation.
To the West Virginia Department of Education’s program to increase mental health awareness among youth and to train school staff to respond for receiving a $1.8 million grant from the federal government. Project AWARE, or Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education, also works to train school teachers and employees to detect and respond to mental health issues and connect young people affected by behavioral health issues with needed services.
To State Treasurer Riley Moore, who presented an unclaimed property check of more than $235,000 to Fayette County Commissioners Allison Taylor, John Brenemen and Tom Louisos. The funds came from several stale-dated checks that had not been cashed. “Most of this money is earmarked for emergency services and we plan to use it to upgrade equipment and make improvements to our 911 services,” Commissioner Taylor said.