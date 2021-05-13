To the West Virginia Alzheimer’s Association for offering dementia training for the state’s first responders to help in their interactions with the elderly. The free series of educational programs will deal with effective communication strategies and dementia behaviors. In West Virginia, 39,000 individuals 65 years old and older live with Alzheimer’s disease, which is a form of dementia. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, national statistics show that six in 10 individuals with dementia will wander. That fact alone is a potential for 23,400 interactions between someone living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease and a West Virginia first responder.
To steps the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine has taken to try to increase awareness of the lack of Black male representation in the medical field. Only 2 percent of U.S. physicians are Black males, and fewer Black males applied to U.S. medical schools in 2014 than in 1978. “The lack of representation in the medical field may be a reason fewer African American men are applying to medical school,” said Raekwon Timmons, a student at WVSOM, Class of 2023. The school is continually looking for ways to reach underrepresented groups and to encourage cultural awareness.
To the Shady Spring Tigers for defeating Wheeling Central to claim the Class AAA state basketball tournament title. This is the program’s first state championship. The win marked 21 years since head coach Ron Olson played in a Class AA championship game, where his Independence team lost to Magnolia. Olson used that experience to shape himself as a coach and get his teams ready to compete.