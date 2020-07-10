To Dr. Nicole Pride, chosen by the West Virginia State University Board of Governors to become the 12th president of the University. Pride currently serves as the vice provost for academic strategy and operations at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. She earned bachelor’s degrees in business management and economics from North Carolina State University, a master’s in corporate and public communications from Seton Hall University, and a doctorate in leadership studies from North Carolina A&T State University. Her awards and honors include the Triad Business Journal’s 2018 Outstanding Women in Business award and the PR News’ 2017 cohort of Top Women in Public Relations in the nation.
To Jim Holland, the hard-working former baseball administrator, who was inducted into the new Appalachian League Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place at the Vietnam Veterans of America building in Princeton, the city in which Holland spent 24 successful years as general manager of the Appy League clubs sponsored by the Princeton Baseball Association at Hunnicutt Field. The Appalachian League Hall of Fame was launched last year as an online entity. The selection of the current class brings the total number of honorees to 20.
To homes in six states across the U.S. – including Beckley – that will get visits from census takers in two weeks as part of a soft launch of the next phase of the largest head count in U.S. history, Census Bureau officials said. Starting in mid-July, homes whose residents haven’t yet answered the 2020 census around Beckley; Boise, Idaho; Gardiner, Maine; Kansas City, Missouri; New Orleans; and Oklahoma County, Oklahoma, will get visits from census takers hoping to ask them about who lives in their household and the residents’ race, sex, Hispanic origins and relations to each other. The 2020 census will help determine how many congressional seats each state gets and the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending.
To Robert and Reba Perkins, who celebrated their 75th anniversary recently at The Villages at Greystone. They have three sons, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Reba said their immediate separation due to military service was their biggest challenge when they were first married, but much prayer and forgiveness made their marriage work for 75 years. She advises younger generations to put faith in God for all decisions. Due to the coronavirus, the originally planned celebration was scaled back, but they were still recognized for the milestone anniversary.