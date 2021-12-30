To the annual Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department Shop-With-A-Cop Christmas party held recently in the courthouse lobby where about three dozen children were guests of honor. Officers were able to raise $125 for each child because donors were so generous with their contributions. In addition to the donations, the officers spent their own money to make certain the children got what they wanted for Christmas. The officers’ families – spouses and children – are also instrumental in bringing the project to fruition. One Saturday, the officers’ families wrapped the gifts for hours so that Santa Claus could distribute them. Due to Covid, the children provided a wish list for officers, putting their most desired item at the top; then officers picked up the items. Donations can be made throughout the year by visiting the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department or at First Community Bank. Donations may also be mailed to Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department Shop-With-A-Cop at P.O. Box 529, Pineville, WV 24874. Make the check payable to Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department’s Shop-With-A-Cop.
To a $4,000 donation from Timothy Jamison, chief operations officer of BestTitle Agency in Beckley, to Mac's Toy Fund. This was the 91st year Mac’s Toy Fund was on hand to help area children. Donations from individuals, groups, organizations and elsewhere helped raise more than $10,000. But the giving spirit did not stop there. Beckley Rotary Club raised nearly $6,000 to help 35 children have a happy holiday while children at Mountain Heart Community Services were also included in a Community Outreach. As part of the Girl Scout Christmas Giving Challenge, Troop 10255 donated toys and clothes to the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.
To MCNB Bank in Beckley, which distributed a large volume of donations it had collected for veterans who needed cleaning supplies, warm clothing, toiletries, hygiene items and more. Donations came from bank employees, family members, bank customers and members of the community. Bank employees loaded vehicles full of donations for delivery while others, like Vietnam veteran Joe DiCaro, who had stopped to do typical banking, pitched in and helped move items for donation.
To Alyssa Lively of Crescent Elementary, who won a $1,000 scholarship from Bonnie Plants as well as bragging rights for growing a nearly 13-pound cabbage. Bonnie’s relaunched its cabbage program this year as a remote-friendly learning activity to safely bring education outdoors. Lively was selected by Bonnie Plants in collaboration with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture based on the student’s enthusiasm to participate and learn in addition to the size and overall appearance of the cabbage.