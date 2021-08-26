To the American Heart Association’s school-based youth programs, Kids Heart Challenge™ and American Heart Challenge™, for awarding $3,500 to Fairdale Elementary School in Fairdale, West Virginia, for step counters for their students. The annual grant program supports schools by funding resources to extend school wellness programs. Kids Heart Challenge offers a variety of physical activities to get elementary students’ hearts pumping such as dance, basketball or jumping rope paired with digital missions to learn life-saving skills like Hands-Only CPR™. In addition to physical health, the benefits of physical activity for children include improved grades, school attendance and classroom behavior. Physical activity can also help kids feel better, improve mental health, build self-esteem and decrease and prevent conditions such as anxiety and depression.
To Steven “Butch” Whitmore of the Oak Hill Sanitary Board, who was honored as Wastewater Operator of the Year for 2021 at the West Virginia Rural Water Association’s 2021 Annual Training and Technical Conference Opening Session held Aug. 16 at Snowshoe Mountain Resort. Whitmore was selected for the award for wastewater operators representing 230 West Virginia Rural Water Association member systems in each of the state’s 55 counties.
To $1,075,002 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to Community Health Systems in Beckley. This funding is allocated through the Affordable Care Act and will support the facility’s Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education Payment Program, which establishes or expands primary care residency programs throughout rural and underserved communities in West Virginia.