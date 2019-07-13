To the City of Beckley and the Raleigh County Commission for each having pledged support for Pine Haven Homeless Shelter. Raleigh County Community Action Association Executive Director Ron Cantley has been on a mission to open revenue funding streams to keep the area’s only homeless shelter operating without cuts. Cantley said that in 2018, the shelter operated at a $50,000 deficit — a shortage that would be likely to force cuts to personnel or services if it continued. The shelter provided service for 732 individual clients in 2018, including 49 children. The data translated to 24,035 nights of “service.” Clients receive shelter, three meals a day, an evening snack and clothing if they need it, Cantley reported in March. They have access to restrooms and showers, transportation and comprehensive case management that includes job search help, help with medical appointments and counseling in some cases.
To the latest numbers from a report conducted by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and USDA-NASS showing West Virginia maple syrup production nearly doubled in 2019. Production rose from 8,000 gallons of syrup in 2018 to 14,000 gallons during this year’s season, which ran from early February through mid-March. West Virginia maple syrup producers reported sap collections as early as Jan. 15 and as late as April 4. In addition to increased sale numbers, the number of tapped trees in West Virginia also expanded from 66,000 in 2018 to 80,000 in 2019
To the nearly 100 high schools participated in the Jennings Randolph Award program, an effort by the Secretary of State’s office to encourage students to discuss the importance of civic engagement and to register to vote. Secretary of State Mac Warner recognizes students from each Jennings Randolph Award-winning school. Noted this year were: Jack Gibson and Nyah Matics from Independence High School; Brayden Hornsby and Olivia Carpenter of Nicholas County High School; and Kinley Miller and Zachary Taylor of Richwood High School.
To Greenbrier County Commission’s approval of $350,575 in Arts & Recreation grants for the county. Hotel-motel occupancy tax revenue fuels the fund, which can only be spent on projects related to tourism, recreation, the arts and history. Greenbrier County receives around $1 million in occupancy taxes each year. Half of that, by law, must go to the county’s Convention and business Bureau. The money went to a variety of projects, just some of which included the Alderson Fourth of July celebration and park commission, Central Greenbrier Little League, fish hatchery and 4-H events, veterans, the library and girls softball.