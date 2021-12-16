To the Summers County Library for the idea to seek donations to buy some sort of cart that could be checked out to people. For many in the community who are poor, disabled or don’t have the use of a car, they rely on the cart and asking them to add an additional four miles to their trip just to return a cart after already walking two miles down a hill and two miles up a hill with a full cart just seemed unreasonable, said Library Director Austin Persinger. The project was fully funded and people can now check the cart out at the library for five days in order to do their grocery shopping.
To the boundless spirit of giving back that groups, organizations and businesses in this region have. Jan Care Ambulance Service, Inc., sold breast cancer awareness T-shirts during the entire month of October for employees to wear and help raise awareness for breast cancer. Jan Care presented a donation of $2,501.34 to the WV Breast Health Initiative. The organization has worked with the group over the past three years but has worked with them in the past when they were a part of the Susan G. Komen Foundation. One hundred percent of the proceeds received will remain in West Virginia and help West Virginians.
To a retired West Virginia Supreme Court justice who has been recognized for her lifetime of service to courts and the practice of law. Margaret Workman has been named the 2021 recipient of the Caplan Award, presented by the West Virginia Association for Justice. The award is named in honor of the late Justice Fred Caplan, who served from 1962 to 1980. In 1981 Workman became the youngest circuit court judge in the state when she was appointed to Kanawha County Circuit Court by then-Gov. Jay Rockefeller. She was the first woman elected to the Supreme Court in 1988.
To West Virginians and their creative abilities. An example is a new children’s book, “Timothy T. Thimbleweed: Forever Friends” by local author Pat Dotson and illustrated by Ozgur Oguz, which has been published and released. The story is of a child who wakes up in an enchanted forest and meets a kind-hearted gnome, Timothy T. Thimbleweed, whose greatest wish is to find a friend. Dotson is a published writer who resides with her husband in the New River Gorge National Park.