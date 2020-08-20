To the city of Smithers, which gave a nod to some of its veterans recently with new entries on the Smithers War Memorial. Located across from the Smithers Post Office, the memorial was originally unveiled in November 2002. Names of veterans both living and dead are placed on the monument. The most recent names to be included were:
● Fred Wallace ● Trent Waugh ● James Myers ● Rixey Willis ● Keith Walters ● Owen L. Tucker ● James R. Bowles ● Ronald T. Bell ● George W. Willis ● George E. Willis ● Robert D. White ● Thomas C. Vanmeter Jr. ● Judith L. White ● Joshua Paul Perry ● Theodore J. (Ted) Dunlap ● Burton Riddle ● Sammy L. Lorea
To the City of Beckley for the newly constructed $5 million Beckley Fire Station No. 3. Beckley Code Enforcement officers moved into the station in July, and firefighters are in the process of moving into the new facility. The station is on Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, formerly the East Beckley Bypass. It features modern classrooms, a Code Enforcement Office, additional room for equipment and a Fire Training House that may be used to train BPD firefighters and those from other fire departments. A new $1 million ladder truck will be housed at the new facility.
To the new $7 million Renaissance Village in McDowell County being ready for teachers. Construction on the 16-apartment complex for teachers began in August 2019. The purpose of the Renaissance Village, an effort of Reconnecting McDowell, is to provide modern housing for teachers in McDowell County. The structure also includes space that is available for commercial use.
To West Virginia University graduate student Samantha Fabian, who is using her education and hands-on laboratory experience in leading the West Virginia National Guard’s Covid-19 mobile testing laboratories. WVNG Capt. Fabian serves as the program director for the mobile labs based in Morgantown and Charleston, which were the first in the nation to be approved by the Department of Defense.